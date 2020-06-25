How to surrender in VALORANT

After months of waiting, competitive mode is finally here.

A fully-fledged ranked system made its debut in VALORANT’s Patch 1.02, complete with eight divisions, each with three separate tiers. But unlike the closed beta, a surrender option was also added to the game.

Players can now opt to surrender out of a match ahead of its completion. If they don’t want to continue playing, they can call an early surrender vote. This requires all players on the surrendering team to vote ‘yes’ for it to pass.

But how exactly do you forfeit a match?

You can call a surrender vote by typing “/ff,” “forfeit,” “concede,” or “surrender,” in the chat. To open the chat (if you don’t know already), simply press the enter key.

When you call a surrender vote or one of your teammates does, you’ll have the option to either vote “/yes” or “/no” along with the default F5 and F6 keys. If all five members of your team surrender, the match will prematurely end.

But there’s a catch, surrender votes cannot be called before the eighth round. When a vote is called, the vote option will then be queued for the next round. If you call the surrender vote in the buy phase, however, it will be available almost immediately.

If a surrender vote is carried through, the winning team will get round win credit for every round necessary to bring them up the 13 rounds. The opposite goes for the losing team.