How to set agent-specific keybinds in VALORANT

It took more than a year after the game’s launch to implement, but Riot Games has finally given players the ability to set up special keybinds for specific agents in VALORANT with the release of Patch 3.12.

As one might expect, you can start setting up your agent-specific keybinds by venturing to the Settings in-game and going over to the “Controls” section.

Once there, you should see a button in the upper left corner of the screen that says “Create New Agent Profile.” Clicking that button will open up a list of all the game’s agents. After selecting the one you’d like to set customized keybinds for, you can begin setting the binds as you see fit.

Screengrab via Riot Games

Instead of seeing things like “Ability 1” and “Ultimate,” in those keybind settings, you’ll see the specific abilities of that character. For instance, when managing your Jett settings, you’ll be able to set a specific bind for Cloudburst and Blade Storm.

Screengrab via Riot Games

Once you’ve created a profile for any agent, the agent-specific settings will be in a tab to the left side of your Controls screen under your default settings. All changes you make will save automatically, so don’t worry about not being prompted to save anything that you set.

