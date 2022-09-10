How to Hear VALORANT comms on Discord Stream

VALORANT is one of the most popular FPS titles, and its team-based gameplay makes communication an essential factor. Players must constantly communicate and relay information about the opponents, besides using abilities with teammates. While you can use a third-party application like Discord to communicate with teammates in VALORANT, several players prefer to use the in-game voice chat. Players have often found that while streaming their gameplay on Discord, the voice chat isn’t audible for viewers.

Your comms in-game isn’t audible in the Discord stream, although the game audio works just fine. This issue might occur for various reasons, not allowing your viewers to get an idea of what’s happening in the game. We have listed a few methods to fix this problem that players can try. This will fix the voice chat error on the Discord stream and allow others to hear the in-game comms.

Here’s how players can hear VALORANT comms on Discord streams.

How to fix VALORANT voice chat on Discord stream

Screengrab via Windows

If you have multiple voice input devices, speakers, or headphones, then it’s ideal for checking the Windows Sound settings first before checking the other applications. Choose the correct microphone and headphones in the respective Input and Output sections. Check the device properties to see the audio levels. Visit the Advanced Sound options and check if the audio levels, output, and input devices are set correctly for both VALORANT and Discord.

Check VALORANT voice chat settings

Screengrab via Riot Games

Visit VALORANT‘s Audio Settings, and navigate to the Voice Chat tab. Check the Input, Output device, Incoming, and Microphone audio volume. We recommend doing the Loopback test to see if the audio levels are audible or not. Players have often found that keeping the voice chat on Push To Talk makes it inaudible to hear comms on Discord stream. You can switch the Party Voice Activation Mode to Automatic, then share the screen on Discord to see if the problem persists.

Screengrab via Riot Games

Players must also check VALORANT‘s Platform Status to see if Voice Chat is down. Check on the top left-hand corner of the home screen, and you will see a red or yellow exclamation mark denoting the Platform Status. Turning the Party Voice Activation Mode to automatic seems to fix the problem and allows viewers to hear the in-game comms on Discord Steam. However, if the issue persists, try making a few changes to Discord’s audio settings.

Check Discord’s Audio Settings

Screengrab via Discord

While streaming the game on Discord, you need to check a few things to ensure the application picks up VALORANT‘s voice chat. Instead of streaming through the Share Your Screen option, we recommend sharing the game screen directly. Visit Discord’s Voice and Video settings to check all the proper audio options. Under Advanced voice options, you will find Noise Suppression, Echo Cancellation, Advanced Voice Activity, and more options that you can switch off.

We recommend switching these off and starting the stream afresh. Under Audio Subsystem, you will find three options, Standard, Legacy, and Experimental. Select the Standard option, and switch on Voice Diagnostics. You can also perform debugging through Diagonistic Audio Recording in Discord. This analyzes audio problems and sends them to Discord Support for further assistance. These solutions have fixed the issue, and viewers can hear VALORANT comms on Discord Steam. However, if the problem persists, we recommend contacting Discord Support and Riot Games Support with a detailed report of the issue.