How to get the Pride player cards in VALORANT

Pride month is here, and Riot is celebrating in VALORANT with the addition of player Pride cards. Riot has already begun the celebrations across its other titles, with items and events available in League of Legends, Wild Rift, and Teamfight Tactics.

The Pride celebration was announced back in May prior to the beginning of Pride Month, with the developers saying more information on VALORANT's celebration would be coming closer to June. But the announcement did show some examples of LGBTQ+ player cards that will be available when the event eventually goes live.

Image via Riot Games

Seven cards will be made available to players, covering a wide range of individuals with different sexual identities. Cards for transgender, pansexual, non-binary, bisexual, asexual, and gay people will all be available, as well as a rainbow LGBTQ+ card.

Once the cards go live, players will be able to unlock them in-game. We'll include details once they become available.

Riot Games is also releasing Pride-themed merch on their store from the beginning of June to the end of July, with 100% of net proceeds going to the It Gets Better Project.