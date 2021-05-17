Riot’s 2021 Pride celebrations now live, free cosmetics available across all games

The celebration of Pride is reaching out to all of the Riot Games worlds, allowing players to celebrate inclusivity no matter what game they’re playing.

Starting today, May 17, the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia, Riot is kicking its Pride festivities into full gear with celebrations across all of its games. Pride-related content is set to release within each game from now and throughout Pride month.

In League of Legends, players can receive the various rainbow poro player icons denoting the different identities of the LGBTQIA+ community and will have access to new missions that will award them with Pride-themed emotes. Custom homeguard trails will also be returning for players who use these icons and will be activated until the end of June.

Teamfight Tactics players will have access to these player icons too but will also have new accessories unique to their game. By completing a new mission, players will have access to multiple new Pride-themed booms in the various color combinations of the LGBTQIA+ flags. Equipping a rainbow poro icon in TFT will bring the homeguard trails to the Convergence, this time for the Little Legends to enjoy.

In Legends of Runeterra, new rainbow poro icons will be available for players starting May 19 in a free bundle via the store. This bundle includes a new emote featuring Tyari the Traveler, as well as a new Guardian, Ellie the Elephant. Wild Rift players will be receiving these icons through new missions that also grant a new emote and homeguard trail.

VALORANT players will have to wait just a little bit more to access their in-game Pride celebration. Riot revealed that more information regarding the celebration in the FPS game will be coming as Pride month approaches.

In addition to in-game celebrations, from June 1 to July 31, new Pride-themed merchandise will be available in the Riot Games Store, featuring mugs, shirts, hand fans, and more complete with designs of wards in the styles of the LGBTQIA+ flags. All of the proceeds will be going to the It Gets Better Project.

Players can now enjoy the Pride celebrations in these games and access new cosmetics for free in their in-game shops, with more inclusive cosmetics coming soon.

