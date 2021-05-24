League of Legends: Wild Rift’s Pride event is now live

Players can gets icons, an emote, and a trail through the event.

Riot Games is celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community through different events across all of its games. And now, the Pride 2021 event has begun in League of Legends: Wild Rift, offering pride-themed rewards to players.

The missions for this event are very simple. Completing two missions will reward players with icons, an emote, and a homeguard trail.

To all our LGBTQIA+ players: we stand with you. You're always invited to fly your flag in Wild Rift. 🏳️‍🌈



The Pride event is now live! 🎉



🌈 Read more: https://t.co/rEi6Fu4uwx pic.twitter.com/8GJ5r7o9p9 — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) May 24, 2021

Related: New Blood Moons skins available now in Wild Rift

Here’s everything you need to know about Wild Rift’s Pride event.

Mission: We Win Together

Objective

Play one Game

Reward

Seven Icons

Gif via Riot Games

Temporary Rainbows for All Homeguard trail. This will be available until June 15.

Gif via Riot Games

Mission: United We Play

Objective

Play 10 games with either a pride icon or the homeguard trail equipped.

Reward

Players will be rewarded with the Pride 2021 emote on completing this mission.

Image via Riot Games

The event will be live until May 31, so players can equip the new pride-themed icons and emote heading into Pride month in June.