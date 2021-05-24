League of Legends: Wild Rift’s Pride event is now live

Players can gets icons, an emote, and a trail through the event.

Image via Riot Games

Riot Games is celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community through different events across all of its games. And now, the Pride 2021 event has begun in League of Legends: Wild Rift, offering pride-themed rewards to players.

The missions for this event are very simple. Completing two missions will reward players with icons, an emote, and a homeguard trail.

Related: New Blood Moons skins available now in Wild Rift

Here’s everything you need to know about Wild Rift’s Pride event.

Mission: We Win Together

Objective

  • Play one Game

Reward

  • Seven Icons
Icon_Rotation.gif
Gif via Riot Games
  • Temporary Rainbows for All Homeguard trail. This will be available until June 15.
Homeguard_Trail.gif
Gif via Riot Games

Mission: United We Play

Objective

  • Play 10 games with either a pride icon or the homeguard trail equipped.

Reward

  • Players will be rewarded with the Pride 2021 emote on completing this mission.
Event_Emote.png
Image via Riot Games

The event will be live until May 31, so players can equip the new pride-themed icons and emote heading into Pride month in June.