VALORANT console beta promo art showing an agent on a red background.
Image via Riot Games
Category:
Valorant

How to fix the VAN 185 error in VALORANT

Another day, another error.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: Jun 18, 2024 08:10 am

VALORANT has a host of errors that can strike at any second, with VAN 185 being one of the tricky ones.

There are hundreds of error codes , each with a specific issue to alert you about your game, connection, or both.

Such errors are always frustrating, especially if you were hoping to get into a quick ranked game or play with friends, but is there anything you can do about it?

VALORANT VAN 185 error explained

Cypher, VALORANT agent, with hands held together on a light gray background.
Take your time when taking on these codes. Image via Riot Games

VALORANT’s VAN 185 error appears during two specific instances.

The first instance is when the servers are down, and it usually appears alongside other error codes like VAN 68 and VAN 84. There’s nothing you can do when this happens, and it’s best to check social media and places like Reddit to see if other players are also getting the same issues as you.

If they are, just hang back and wait for Riot to fix the servers, however long that might take.

The second and final way to get around it is usually to restart the VALORANT client entirely and sometimes even turn off your PC for a full restart. Failing that, a full reinstall of the game might be a way to fix everything.

