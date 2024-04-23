How to fix the VAN 84 error in VALORANT

VALORANT, like many competitive online games, can sometimes deal with server errors. One such error code is VAN 84. This error can be frustrating for players who just want to jump into a match since it’ll kick you out of the game.

Recommended Videos

This error happened to me recently after a ranked VALORANT match. The error code VAN 84 told me to relaunch the client to reconnect, but the error persisted. Knowing I wouldn’t get far without fixing the issue, I set out to troubleshoot the VAN 84 error and get myself back in the game.

What causes the VAN 84 error in VALORANT?

Watch out for this error code. Screenshot via Riot Games

The VAN 84 error in VALORANT can stem from server-side problems or local internet connection problems.

When VALORANT’s servers go down, players can receive various errors like VAN 84, which will prevent them from accessing the game’s online features. This also applies to local network outages, and if your internet is having a difficult time, you might need to troubleshoot it before returning to the game.

How do you fix the VAN 84 error in VALORANT?

Time to make this error a thing of the past. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before trying to fix the VAN 84 error in VALORANT, you should check VALORANT’s server status. If the servers are down, you’ll need to wait for them to come back online, and the VAN 84 error should resolve itself in the meantime.

But if you receive this error when the game’s servers are operational, you’ll need to try out alternative fixes.

Restart your network: A simple restart of your modem and router can often resolve temporary glitches that might be causing the error.

A simple restart of your modem and router can often resolve temporary glitches that might be causing the error. Restart your computer: Rebooting your entire system can also be helpful.

Rebooting your entire system can also be helpful. Verify your internet connection: Make sure your internet connection is stable and working properly. Try running an internet speed test to see if your values are normal.

Make sure your internet connection is stable and working properly. Try running an internet speed test to see if your values are normal. Disable IPv6: While less common, some users have reported success fixing the VAN 84 error by disabling IPv6.

While less common, some users have reported success fixing the VAN 84 error by disabling IPv6. Close the Killer Prioritization Engine: This Intel-related background process was reported to cause the VAN 84 error, so you can try turning it off.

This Intel-related background process was reported to cause the VAN 84 error, so you can try turning it off. Check for conflicting software: Force closing VGC and letting it reload again can fix this error.

Force closing VGC and letting it reload again can fix this error. Connect to a different server: As a last resort, you can try connecting to a different VALORANT server in a different region.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more