How to fix the “Chat Room Not Connected” Error in VALORANT

The “Chat Room Not Connected” error in VALORANT may seem harmless at first. It’s one of the first signs that there’s something wrong with your connection to the VALORANT servers, however, and you may not even be able to play a match after receiving this error.

This error usually comes back after launch periods where Riot introduces new content patches. These patches attract new and old players, increasing the overall load of the servers. Once the servers get overloaded, errors similar to "Chat Room Not Connected" start showing for players, preventing them from enjoying VALORANT.

In most cases, matchmaking will be disabled and you won't have access to your friends list, making it quite difficult to enjoy a VALORANT session. While the "Chat Room Not Connected" error and many similar ones tend to be server related problems that get fixed by Riot Games, there are also a few troubleshooting methods you can try out to potentially jump back into the action without any more waiting.

Here's how you can fix the "Chat Room Not Connected" error in VALORANT.

Restart VALORANT

Even if you just launched the game, restarting VALORANT will be the first step you'll need to take towards fixing this error. Every time you launch VALORANT, you connect to the game's servers. Considering server or connection hiccups are the prime reason why the "Chat Room Not Connected" error occurs, you can try re-establishing that connection by restarting your game.

Repeating this a couple of times will be the way to go since it may take a few tries to finally land a decent server. If you don't see any results by the third restart, it may be time to move on to other fixes.

Restart your router and gaming device

While the odds are this error will appear due to server-related issues that only Riot can truly fix, it may also have something to do with your internet service provider (ISP) as well. If VALORANT servers are having trouble establishing a connection with your current connection credentials, there might be a regional problem that's affecting you.

To rule this possibility out, you'll need to restart your router and gaming device. Restarting your router will let you establish a new connection route with VALORANT's servers. Doing the same for your gaming device will make sure that there aren't any software bugs that may also have something to with the error.

Change your DNS address

If you've never changed your DNS settings before, you're likely to be using the default ones that your ISP assigns. While these servers work just fine, they may start cracking under pressure, especially during prime hours in your area.

A DNS server that's not functioning well may cause the "Chat Room Not Connected" error since it'll prevent you from establishing a healthy connection with the VALORANT servers.

Try out a commercially available DNS address like Google or OpenDNS' to troubleshoot your default configuration. If this seems to fix the error for you, you may want to continue with your new settings for a while. After a couple of days you can try returning back to your default DNS address since it should get fixed by then.

Run VALORANT as administrator

While most games don't require any additional permissions to operate, you can further enable them by granting them administrator rights.

If the methods above weren't able to fix the "Chat Room Not Connected" error for you, then you can try running VALORANT in administrator mode to ensure that it can access everything it needs to function properly.

Make sure that your account isn't suspended

VALORANT has one of the better communities out there, but even the best of us can lose their temper after conceding one too many crucial rounds.

If your account is suspended from communicating with other players in VALORANT, you won't be able to connect to the chat rooms and receive the error message. When this is the case, you're likely to receive an email from Riot with details on how long your suspension will be for. You can also send them an additional ticket to dispute your suspension, but the chances of working that out will heavily depend on your situation.

Check if the servers are functional

There will be cases where you'll try out all the fixes above, and you'll still receive the "Chat Room Not Connected" error. If there's a server-wide error going on, VALORANT devs usually let the fans know through social media. Check VALORANT's Twitter page for updates regarding the "Chat Room Not Connected" error, and you can also check the servers' status through Riot's official website.

Play the waiting game

When you know that there's a server-related problem, you'll have no option but to wait for Riot to roll out a fix. You can try reinstalling the game or sending a ticket to Riot as well, but ultimately time will heal everything.

Riot is generally quick when it comes to fixing errors of this caliber, meaning you may need to play the waiting game for just a couple of hours. When a fix rolls out, Riot generally announces it through its social media channels and you can also be one of the first players to find out if you never stop applying the first fix on our list.