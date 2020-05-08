How to fix high ping in VALORANT

The VALORANT closed beta has been available through Twitch drops for a month now and the feedback has been generally positive. But many players are experiencing problems with high ping, which causes the game to lag.

Ping in online video games refers to internet latency. It’s the time it takes for your connection to register a command via the game’s server. In this case, it’s VALORANT’s server.

Some internet aspects, like a wireless connection, a large number of active users, and background applications, can act as an obstacle between the connection and will cause your ping time to go up.

This problem was addressed by VALORANT’s technical director, Dave Heironymus, in the latest development update from Riot on May 6. “The biggest problem is the same one hitting everyone else: there’s massive amounts of internet traffic and players are coming in from many, many different ISPs,” Heironymus said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing has boosted internet use across the globe with people working and spending more time at home. Staying at home has led to more spare time, which allows more people to play online games.

The Riot Direct team has been working with “how internet service providers are dealing with the increase in network traffic – many of which have to load balance by routing connections all over the place,” Heironymus said. So the problem isn’t directly connected to the game.

There isn’t much you can do to fix your high ping in VALORANT, though. But you can make some changes to either your network or your internet connection. Here’s what you can do to help lower your ping while playing VALORANT:

Upgrade your internet plan.

Optimize your router settings.

Limit the number of active connections on your network.

Set VALORANT to “high priority” in the Task Manager.

Restrict background applications and downloads.

This high ping problem has an impact on VALORANT’s gameplay with things like peeker’s advantage, which is when one player gets an advantage by peeking around a corner because of internet latency. The developers highly disapprove of this issue. But despite the technical team’s effort to work around the situation, it seems to be outside of Riot’s control right now.

Aside from this latency problem, players are having a good time with the closed beta version of VALORANT. Heironymus said “things are going as well as can be expected.”