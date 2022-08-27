How to Uncensor VALORANT Chat

Communication is key in a team-based FPS like VALORANT, and there are several methods to communicate with your teammates in a match. You can use voice chat to communicate with party members and teammates and mute them if required during clutch situations. The game’s chat system allows players to type text messages sent to specific players, teammates, and even opponents. There is a range of options available for the chat that players can access through the Communications tab in Settings. We recommend players familiarize themselves with these options and communicate better with teammates.

The text chat in VALORANT has a profanity filter that hides various words unfit for use in a game. You will often come across these messages from opponents or teammates, and it’s best to keep the profanity filter on. However, players looking for the unfiltered VALORANT experience can make change the Communications tab to get an uncensored chat. The Explicit Language Filter in VALORANT censors foul language and players can toggle this on or off, depending on their preference. You can also create a list of muted words that will be hidden from the game’s chat. So, we have you covered if you want to read an unfiltered text chat.

Here’s how players can uncensor VALORANT chat.

How to toggle Explicit Language Filter in VALORANT

Players need to manually change the Communications settings to uncensor VALORANT chat. The Communications tab has a range of voice and text chat settings that players can change. For instance, you can add a keybind to mute teammates during a clutch situation. Similarly, players can add a list of words in the Muted Words List that will be banned from chat. Follow the procedure listed below to remove the Explicit Language filter:

Open Settings by clicking on the gear icon in the top right-hand corner

Under the General option, you will need to select the Communications tab

Scroll down to the Text Chat segment

Click on the OFF option for the Explicit Language Filter

You can also add specific words to the Muted Words List

Features like the Explicit Language filter and Muted Words List were added with recent patch updates. Although we recommend keeping the profanity filter on, you will get an uncensored VALORANT chat after switching off the Explicit Language Filter. This means all the abusive words and foul language banned by the system will be visible. Toxicity in an FPS game is nothing new, and it’s best to switch this setting back on if they want to refrain from negativity. Remember, just because someone else is being toxic in an online game like VALORANT, doesn’t mean you need to give them a taste of their medicine!