Here are the best Classic pistol skins in VALORANT

VALORANT‘s skins hold wide acclaim in esports circles for their creativity and design. Players across the world deck themselves out in their skin of choice, from simple reflective recolors to full reskins.

At some point in time, either on a pistol round or a save round, you’ll have to play with the Classic. This isn’t the difference between the Phantom and the Vandal, where you can get away with one and not the other–the Classic will be used at some point. When you do have to snag it, make sure it’s dripped out with the best Classic pistol skins in VALORANT.

Pistolinha Classic

Raze’s contract pistol is probably the best recolor-style pistol skin. It’s eye-popping enough to look good, but subdued enough to not be too flashy. You can grab this pistol for free through the completion of the Raze contracts. It’ll take a while, but if you’re looking for a free option, you won’t find a better one.

Smite Classic

Smite qualifies as a recolor, but just barely. The lightning-strike pattern is fun, and definitely works as a look on the shorter pistols as opposed to longer rifles and LMGs. The Smite will be available for cold hard cash only, so you’ll have to wait for it to pop up in your store in order to grab one. If you can, though, the Smite Classic is a slick looking, affordable option as opposed to some of the more extensive reskins.

Prime Classic

Outside of unconfirmed reports that the Prime skins help you with recoil control, the Prime Classic looks and feels good in every single color. Its unique reload looks slick, and the patented laser noise of the Prime skin line is great. Purchasing the Prime skin line might not help with recoil control–but the colors and reload are very aesthetically pleasing.

Forsaken Classic

The most recent Classic skin is also one of its best: the Forsaken Classic. Paired with the Sovereign Ghost, the Forsaken Classic can be an aesthetically strong addition to your pistol lineup. The small green wisp of smoke when racking the chamber is smooth, and it reappears when you finish firing multiple shots in a row. All in all, a great skin.

Glitchpop Classic

Beyond the excellent final kill animation, this Glitchpop Classic skin is one of the best on the market. The red variant is its most vibrant, but you can’t go wrong with any recoloring of the base pink and blue skin. They’re all excellent, they all sound great, and the animations are smooth. It’ll cost you, but it’ll be worth it in the end if you want to amp up your style.

Songsteel Classic

Out of all the battlepass Classic skins that have been put in the game, the Songsteel Classic is almost inarguably the best. It looks like a semi-elven, ornate pistol, and while it doesn’t have fancy animation, it gets the job done. If you’re on a budget, and are stuck on battle pass skins, the Songsteel is one of the better choices.