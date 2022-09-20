Giants Gaming reportedly accepted into VALORANT’s EMEA partnered league

Giants Gaming, a Spanish esports organization, has become the latest known VALORANT team to join Riot Games’ partnership program for the EMEA region, according to a report by Blix today.

Giants currently houses an international VALORANT squad consisting of Ukrainian in-game leader Vladyslav “Kiles” Shvets, Swedish player Tobias “ShadoW” Flodström, Czech player Adam “Jesse” Čtvrtníček, Turkish player Batuhan “russ” Malgaç, Spanish player Adolfo “Fit1nho” Gallego, and Swedish head coach Oliwer “LATEKS” Fahlander.

The news that Giants has reportedly made into EMEA’s 2023 partnership league follows other Blix reports from yesterday and today that reported Fnatic, Vitality, Natus Vincere, KOI, Karmine Korp, Team Liquid, Heretics, and BBL were accepted as well. Dot Esports managed to confirm that Liquid is one of the organizations that has been accepted into the partnership program Riot is developing.

Should Giants and all of the organizations above have been accepted in the EMEA partnership league, there would be only one spot left. Riot is partnering with 10 VALORANT teams from EMEA, 10 teams from Americas, and 10 teams from Asia to kick off the circuit.

Since VALORANT Champions finished on Sept. 18, with LOUD beating OpTic Gaming 3-1 in the grand finals, Riot has been slowly informing organizations whether or not they have been accepted as partners.

Riot is planning to announce all teams that made it into the partnership program tomorrow. We have reported that Cloud9, NRG, and Sentinels will take three of the 10 spots in the Americas league, so stay tuned for more throughout the day.