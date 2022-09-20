The favorites everybody expected: Cloud9 obtains VALORANT partnership with Riot

North American organization Cloud9 has been told it has secured a partnership with Riot Games for the Americas VALORANT league next year, multiple sources told Dot Esports.

C9 was considered one of the favorites to be accepted for its long-standing history with Riot in other titles such as League of Legends. The organization is also one of the most well-known in esports.

C9 will compete in the Americas league alongside nine other participants, with Riot informing teams throughout the week.

This is a breaking news story with more details to follow. Updates will be added as soon as possible.