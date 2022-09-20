The kings of content are in: Sentinels secures VALORANT partnership with Riot

Arguably the most popular organization in VALORANT has secured partnership with Riot Games, multiple sources told Dot Esports.

North American organization Sentinels will join the Americas league next year alongside nine other teams from across the Americas region.

The organization shocked the VALORANT community earlier this year with the signing of former Counter-Strike professional turned streamer, shroud.

This is a breaking news story with more details to follow. Updates will be added as soon as possible.