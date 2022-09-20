The new boys: NRG acquires VALORANT partnership spot with Riot

New kids on the block.

North American organization NRG is set to compete in the Americas international VALORANT league next year, multiple sources told Dot Esports.

The team managed to secure a partnership with developer Riot Games alongside nine other organizations.

NRG fields teams in several esports, such as Rocket League, where it has seen success. NRG’s VALORANT team has competed at the highest level in the North American region but failed to qualify for an international event.

This is a breaking news story with more details to follow. Updates will be added as soon as possible.