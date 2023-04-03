Gen.G re-enters VALORANT Game Changers with experimental roster

Popular esports organization Gen.G Esports is entering the VALORANT Game Changers sphere by signing an experimental and international roster today. The team, titled Gen.G Black, will be competing in the upcoming open qualifier for a spot in Game Changers Series One.

Make sure to catch the squad for their debut tomorrow in the GC Series I Open Qualifier @ 2PM PT!



And give some love to our amazing team artist:

🎨 @raegarooni — Gen.G Esports (@GenG) April 3, 2023

This isn’t the first time that Gen.G has been in Game Changers, with an extensive history since 2021. After some success at the Academy level, the previous Gen.G Black roster qualified for Series Three in 2021 and Series One in 2022. But the organization hasn’t reached the Series since.

With this new announcement, the team is aiming to take some relatively unknown talent and surprise some opponents.

Looking into this new Gen.G Black roster, we have a wide array of talent from all over the world, including kazler as the IGL, rose, heist, kazzie, IssaNina, Calvrix, kasumu, and Sword as the coach.

Coach Sword is Canadian, rose is from Brazil, and kazler is from Poland. Alongside the American talent of IssaNina, heist, and kasumu, the roster is diverse. On top of that, none of the players have top-tier Game Changers experience, with a lot of them playing in qualification tournaments or for Game Changers academy teams.

That is what makes this team experimental, but now they have the backing of a big esports organization behind them. While the announcement is recent, the team is playing tomorrow, Apr. 4 at 5 pm ET.

We’ll see if this roster can compete so soon after the announcement and challenge some of the other Game Changers rosters looking to qualify for Series One in 2023.