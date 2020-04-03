Everything we know about VALORANT’s Omen

Omen is the typical flanker agent in VALORANT, Riot Games’ upcoming FPS. His ultimate allows him to teleport anywhere on the map, ideally on the enemies’ flank. He also has good control abilities with a smoke and a blind, as well as a short-range teleport to access areas that only he and Jett can get to.

He can be played as a flanker, but can also use his abilities to help his team gain control of the map and get information on the enemies without exposing himself. Information about his lore hasn’t been revealed yet, however—he’s the only agent without a nationality.

Screengrab via VALORANT

Here’s everything we know about Omen.

Abilities

Paranoia

It’s a blinding shadow that passes through walls. Omen sends out an ethereal shadow in a straight line that near sights anyone it touches for a short time. It’s powerful because Omen doesn’t need to put himself at risk to use it, contrary to Phoenix’s blinding ability, for example.

Shadow Walk

Omen teleports a short distance after a delay. It can be used to defend a point from the high ground, reposition in a critical situation, or to set a trap for the enemy.

Related: Everything we know about VALORANT’s Brimstone

Signature ability: Dark Cover

His signature ability doesn’t need to be bought, but it can be used after 30 seconds. Dark Cover is a smoke that isn’t thrown, unlike most other agents. Instead, it’s put in a straight line in front of Omen at a controlled distance. It casts out a dark ethereal orb that bursts into a sphere of shadow at its final location. It lasts over 10 seconds.

Ultimate: From the Shadows

Omen can teleport anywhere on the map. He’ll appear as a shade once he arrives and can get sent back to his initial location if he’s shot during this time. Once the teleport is complete, he becomes incorporeal for a short time.

This ultimate can be tricky to use because enemies will see a darkened map when he uses it and will instantly know that he may be in their spawn or anywhere behind them. But it can be a deadly diversion when used in coordination with the team or as an effective opportunity to stall when defending a point because there might be at least one person who will stop pushing to look for him.