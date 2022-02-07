EMEA VCT Stage One Challengers: VALORANT main event schedule, scores, and standings

Some world-class VALORANT matches are on the horizon.

All eyes have turned to the EMEA region for VALORANT after a stellar end to the 2021 VALORANT Champions Tour. At Champions 2021, all four EMEA teams finished at the top of their groups to reach the playoffs before EU squad Acend defeated CIS superpower Gambit in a grueling grand final.

Each of those four teams is back to start out VCT 2022, alongside eight more teams from open qualifiers who will now all compete in the EMEA VCT Stage One Challengers main event. These 12 teams will compete for the lion’s share of a 200,000 euro prize pool and, more importantly, for three spots at the next international Masters LAN in April.

Here’s everything you need to know to keep up with the EMEA VCT Challengers One main event, including teams, standings, schedules, and results.

Teams and groups

Here are the 12 teams competing in the EMEA VCT Challengers One main event.

Group A

  • Gambit
  • Team Liquid
  • BIG
  • FunPlus Phoenix
  • LDN UTD
  • Natus Vincere

Group B

  • Fnatic
  • Acend
  • SuperMassive Blaze
  • Guild Esports
  • BBL Esports
  • G2 Esports

Format

Each group will compete using the round-robin format, with each team playing the other members of their group in a best-of-three match. The top three teams from each group will advance to a double-elimination bracket, with the top team in each group receiving a first-round bye.

The bottom team from each group will play in the EMEA Challengers promotion tournament and will take on the top teams from each of the VALORANT Regional Leagues in a double-elimination bracket. The top two teams from that bracket will qualify for the Challengers Two main event.

Each team will play once a week. You can see the schedule below.

Standings

Group A standings

PlaceTeamRecord
Gambit
Team Liquid
BIG
FunPlus Phoenix
LDN UTD
Natus Vincere

Group B standings

PlaceTeamRecord
Fnatic
Acend
SuperMassive Blaze
Guild
BBL Esports
G2 Esports

Schedule and results

Feb. 11

  • Liquid vs. Gambit
  • G2 vs. Fnatic

Feb. 12

  • FPX vs. BIG
  • SMB vs. Acend

Feb. 13

  • Na’Vi vs. LDN
  • BBL vs. Guild

Feb. 18

  • FPX vs. Gambit
  • Guild vs. Acend

Feb. 19

  • LDN vs. BIG
  • BBL vs. Fnatic

Feb. 20

  • G2 vs. SMB
  • Na’Vi vs. Liquid

Feb. 25

  • Guild vs. SMB
  • Acend vs. Fnatic

Feb. 26

  • LDN vs. FPX
  • G2 vs. BBL

Feb. 27

  • Na’Vi vs. Gambit
  • BIG vs. Liquid

March 4

  • BBL vs. SMB
  • LDN vs. Liquid

March 5

  • Na’Vi vs. FPX
  • G2 vs. Acend

March 6

  • BIG vs. Gambit
  • Guild vs. Fnatic

March 11

  • LDN vs. Gambit
  • G2 vs. Guild

March 12

  • FPX vs. Liquid
  • BBL vs. Acend

March 13

  • Na’Vi vs. BIG
  • SMB vs. Fnatic