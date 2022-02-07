EMEA VCT Stage One Challengers: VALORANT main event schedule, scores, and standings

All eyes have turned to the EMEA region for VALORANT after a stellar end to the 2021 VALORANT Champions Tour. At Champions 2021, all four EMEA teams finished at the top of their groups to reach the playoffs before EU squad Acend defeated CIS superpower Gambit in a grueling grand final.
Each of those four teams is back to start out VCT 2022, alongside eight more teams from open qualifiers who will now all compete in the EMEA VCT Stage One Challengers main event. These 12 teams will compete for the lion’s share of a 200,000 euro prize pool and, more importantly, for three spots at the next international Masters LAN in April.
Here’s everything you need to know to keep up with the EMEA VCT Challengers One main event, including teams, standings, schedules, and results.
Teams and groups
Here are the 12 teams competing in the EMEA VCT Challengers One main event.
Group A
- Gambit
- Team Liquid
- BIG
- FunPlus Phoenix
- LDN UTD
- Natus Vincere
Group B
- Fnatic
- Acend
- SuperMassive Blaze
- Guild Esports
- BBL Esports
- G2 Esports
Format
Each group will compete using the round-robin format, with each team playing the other members of their group in a best-of-three match. The top three teams from each group will advance to a double-elimination bracket, with the top team in each group receiving a first-round bye.
The bottom team from each group will play in the EMEA Challengers promotion tournament and will take on the top teams from each of the VALORANT Regional Leagues in a double-elimination bracket. The top two teams from that bracket will qualify for the Challengers Two main event.
Each team will play once a week. You can see the schedule below.
Standings
Group A standings
|Place
|Team
|Record
|–
|Gambit
|–
|–
|Team Liquid
|–
|–
|BIG
|–
|–
|FunPlus Phoenix
|–
|–
|LDN UTD
|–
|–
|Natus Vincere
|–
Group B standings
|Place
|Team
|Record
|–
|Fnatic
|–
|–
|Acend
|–
|–
|SuperMassive Blaze
|–
|–
|Guild
|–
|–
|BBL Esports
|–
|–
|G2 Esports
|–
Schedule and results
Feb. 11
- Liquid vs. Gambit
- G2 vs. Fnatic
Feb. 12
- FPX vs. BIG
- SMB vs. Acend
Feb. 13
- Na’Vi vs. LDN
- BBL vs. Guild
Feb. 18
- FPX vs. Gambit
- Guild vs. Acend
Feb. 19
- LDN vs. BIG
- BBL vs. Fnatic
Feb. 20
- G2 vs. SMB
- Na’Vi vs. Liquid
Feb. 25
- Guild vs. SMB
- Acend vs. Fnatic
Feb. 26
- LDN vs. FPX
- G2 vs. BBL
Feb. 27
- Na’Vi vs. Gambit
- BIG vs. Liquid
March 4
- BBL vs. SMB
- LDN vs. Liquid
March 5
- Na’Vi vs. FPX
- G2 vs. Acend
March 6
- BIG vs. Gambit
- Guild vs. Fnatic
March 11
- LDN vs. Gambit
- G2 vs. Guild
March 12
- FPX vs. Liquid
- BBL vs. Acend
March 13
- Na’Vi vs. BIG
- SMB vs. Fnatic