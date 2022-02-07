EMEA VCT Stage One Challengers: VALORANT main event schedule, scores, and standings

All eyes have turned to the EMEA region for VALORANT after a stellar end to the 2021 VALORANT Champions Tour. At Champions 2021, all four EMEA teams finished at the top of their groups to reach the playoffs before EU squad Acend defeated CIS superpower Gambit in a grueling grand final.

Each of those four teams is back to start out VCT 2022, alongside eight more teams from open qualifiers who will now all compete in the EMEA VCT Stage One Challengers main event. These 12 teams will compete for the lion’s share of a 200,000 euro prize pool and, more importantly, for three spots at the next international Masters LAN in April.

Here’s everything you need to know to keep up with the EMEA VCT Challengers One main event, including teams, standings, schedules, and results.

Teams and groups

Here are the 12 teams competing in the EMEA VCT Challengers One main event.

Group A

Gambit

Team Liquid

BIG

FunPlus Phoenix

LDN UTD

Natus Vincere

Group B

Fnatic

Acend

SuperMassive Blaze

Guild Esports

BBL Esports

G2 Esports

Format

Each group will compete using the round-robin format, with each team playing the other members of their group in a best-of-three match. The top three teams from each group will advance to a double-elimination bracket, with the top team in each group receiving a first-round bye.

The bottom team from each group will play in the EMEA Challengers promotion tournament and will take on the top teams from each of the VALORANT Regional Leagues in a double-elimination bracket. The top two teams from that bracket will qualify for the Challengers Two main event.

Each team will play once a week. You can see the schedule below.

Standings

Group A standings

Place Team Record – Gambit – – Team Liquid – – BIG – – FunPlus Phoenix – – LDN UTD – – Natus Vincere –

Group B standings

Place Team Record – Fnatic – – Acend – – SuperMassive Blaze – – Guild – – BBL Esports – – G2 Esports –

Schedule and results

Feb. 11

Liquid vs. Gambit

G2 vs. Fnatic

Feb. 12

FPX vs. BIG

SMB vs. Acend

Feb. 13

Na’Vi vs. LDN

BBL vs. Guild

Feb. 18

FPX vs. Gambit

Guild vs. Acend

Feb. 19

LDN vs. BIG

BBL vs. Fnatic

Feb. 20

G2 vs. SMB

Na’Vi vs. Liquid

Feb. 25

Guild vs. SMB

Acend vs. Fnatic

Feb. 26

LDN vs. FPX

G2 vs. BBL

Feb. 27

Na’Vi vs. Gambit

BIG vs. Liquid

March 4

BBL vs. SMB

LDN vs. Liquid

March 5

Na’Vi vs. FPX

G2 vs. Acend

March 6

BIG vs. Gambit

Guild vs. Fnatic

March 11

LDN vs. Gambit

G2 vs. Guild

March 12

FPX vs. Liquid

BBL vs. Acend

March 13