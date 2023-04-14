Disguised VALORANT needs one more player—but Toast’s running out of options

Disguised has parted ways with VALORANT player Damion “XXiF” Cook yesterday, one week ahead of the start of the second split of Challengers North American league, effectively leaving the lineup down to just yay and the other three players. Even though Disguised is a prominent project in esports, Toast might struggle to find a fifth player as the pool of pros available isn’t big at this moment.

Turtle Troop, one of the teams that Disguised could poach players from as they’re still free agents after the deal with xQc fell off, are already reportedly losing two of their best players—Tanner “TiGG” Spanu and Anthony “mummAy” DiPaolo—to FaZe Clan, according to independent journalist Max Katz.

Today we say farewell to @XXiFtv from DSG.



Damion is an incredible player and a great teammate, we have no doubts he will continue to make waves in the Valorant scene.



We are extremely thankful for all of his contribution to DSG's early beginnings and wish him all the best! pic.twitter.com/oC5iWEuokh — DSG (@Disguised) April 13, 2023

Max Katz also reported that Turtle Troop will replace TiGG and mummAy with Daniel “Rossy” Abedrabbo and Will “dazzLe” Loafman, which lowers the pool of players available for Disguised even more.

Disguised is arguably one of the best teams in Challengers due to Toast’s funding, the addition of yay, and the leadership that steel provides. Almost every great player is committed to VCT Americas, however, or signed to a solid project in Challengers like M80, G2, or The Guard.

There are still a couple of free agent players that could be interested in joining Disguised one week ahead of the second split of Challengers North American league. William “Will” Cheng was a part of 100 Thieves in 2022, is more experienced than the average Challengers player, and is currently a substitute for MAD Lions.

Another alternative could be Zander “thwifo” Kim, who has been an unrestricted free agent since NRG parted with him in March. He is an old acquaintance of steel as they played together under the T1 banner in 2022.

And apparently, Disguised isn’t up for signing streamers or players that have less experience at this time. Former professional CS:GO player Stewie2K said he trialed with Disguised alongside yay but didn’t make the cut.

Nonetheless, the fans are expecting a big name after Disguised made a deal with yay for the entirety of the second split. They’ll debut against Oxygen Esports next week on Thursday, April 20.