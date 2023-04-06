XQc ghosted star VALORANT roster he wanted to sign—but may be paying them anyway

Last month, xQc was reportedly planning to dip his fingers into the professional VALORANT scene by signing Turtle Troop, an organization-less North American team consisting of Add3r, Governor, mummAy TiGG, and Wedid.

Turtle Troop was considered one of the best orgless teams despite finishing ninth in the VALORANT Challengers 2023: North America Split One, so it seemed like it would be as good of a deal for the juicer warlord as it was for them. Weeks after the initial report, however, there were whispers xQc had “yet to formalize the signing of the team,” leading to frustration building in the Turtle Troop camp due to xQc’s absence.

Earlier today, one of the players, Governor, came forward and accused the Twitch star of leading him and his teammates on for a month without ever signing them after agreeing to terms. “We had term sheets signed and everything, but then he just like, backed out at the last second and just ghosted us,” he said live on Subroza’s Twitch stream.

Soon after, xQc responded on his own stream, saying “there was a lot happening” at the time and he got “blindsided” and is “embarrassed” about the fact he didn’t communicate more.

He did, however, say there were some things that he couldn’t say while speaking to his Twitch fans, but did mention he had expected his managers to step in and take the reins more than they did since they were the ones negotiating the deal.

Given everything that happened, xQc said he felt the need to compensate them for the time lost, and to save face after embarrassing himself, so he agreed to pay them somewhere between a month’s salary or half a month’s salary for the time that they spent waiting.

According to the French-Canadian star, it was a substantial amount he insists was on par with what the best teams earn.

So, despite the hullabaloo, it sounds like there are no hard feelings either way.