XQc’s NA VALORANT deal is reportedly in jeopardy

The deal between massive Twitch streamer Félix “xQc” Lengyel and the Turtle Troop VALORANT roster has reportedly “run into a roadblock” due to the streamer delaying signing the paperwork.

XQc has “yet to formalize the signing of the team,” leading to frustration building in the Turtle Troop camp “due to xQc’s absence,” according to a report from VALORANT reporter George Geddes on his Substack.

Both sides seem intent on getting the deal done, though, and they are reportedly still in discussions as of March 27.

XQc has been thinking about acquiring a VALORANT team since January after publicly stating his intention of picking up a team to “fucking smoke Disguised Toast’s team.” Earlier this month, Dot Esports reported that xQc had entered discussions with the free agent Turtle Troop VALORANT roster, but the deal has not been completed.

It’s unclear whether or not Turtle Troop’s recent performance in the NA VALORANT Challengers League has influenced xQc’s choice to delay the signing of the agreements. Turtle Troop started 0-2 in split one but got their first win over Moist Mouls in what was their opponent’s debut under their new banner following the Ludwig-led acquisition by Moist Esports.

After that victory, Turtle Troop produced a stunningly one-sided victory over a top-ranked G2 team to put themselves on the path to Mid-Season Faceoff. But the team stumbled in a do-or-die final match of the group stage, falling in a series against FaZe despite taking the first map of the series. Turtle Troop will have to put on a stronger performance in split two if they want to avoid starting the playoffs in the lower bracket.

The NA VALORANT Challengers League will resume after the Mid-Season Faceoff with the second split beginning on April 18.