David Beckham’s Guild Esports signs inaugural VALORANT team

This will be Guild Esports' first foray into an FPS.

Guild Esports has acquired the roster of the orgless Swedish team Bonk to be its inaugural VALORANT lineup, the organization announced today.

Guild is a British esports organization co-owned by world-famous soccer player David Beckham. The organization’s new VALORANT roster features Malkolm “bonkar” Wrench, Yacine Laghmari, Leo “ziz” Jannesson, William “draken” Fant Sundin, and Filip “goffe” Gauffin.

Bonk was an orgless team competing in the European VALORANT circuit. They performed well in B-tier and C-tier events over the past several months, including earning second-place finishes at five different tournaments since July. The team was created by and named after Swedish player bonkar.

Bonkar first rose to prominence as a part of the Ninjas in Pyjamas Paladins team that won the Paladins World Championship in 2019. He was signed to NiP’s inaugural VALORANT team in April, along with the rest of their former Paladins World Championship roster. But that team was ultimately replaced by a new roster in July. Soon after leaving NiP’s VALORANT team, Bonkar decided to form Bonk.

Yacine, a battle-hardened CS:GO veteran, joined Bonk on July 3. He’s played with a number of CS:GO teams throughout his tactical shooter career, including Crowns Esports Club, Begrip gaming, and TEAM5. He retired from CS:GO in 2018 but he dusted off his mouse and keyboard to play VALORANT earlier this year.

Draken, who also comes from a CS:GO background, joined Bonk in September. He played for both NiP and Fnatic during a storied five-year career in Counter-Strike. He made the jump over to VALORANT in August, first playing with the team Inferno before joining Bonk.

Ziz and goffe are both new to the esports scene. Ziz is only 16 and his new position with Guild marks his first professional esports contract. Little is known about goffe beyond the fact that he’s a Swedish player who joined Bonk earlier this month.

So far, Guild Esports has signed teams in Rocket League, FIFA, and now VALORANT.