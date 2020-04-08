How to play VALORANT with players from different regions

At last, Riot Games has granted you access to VALORANT’s closed beta, after a grueling (and sleepless) 24-hour streaming session. You’re finally ready to play with your friends, but you’re from North America and they’re from Europe. Can you still play with them?

Over the last few months, Riot has slowly transitioned all players from League of Legends accounts to Riot accounts to cater to multiple games, including VALORANT and Legends of Runeterra.

As a result, your account will no longer have a region selector on the login screen. All accounts are now “regionless.” But while this might sound promising if you want to play with your foreign friends, it means you’re locked to playing on an individual region.

If you created an account in North America, it will automatically be assigned to the North American region, restricting you to the North American VALORANT servers. The same goes for your friends. You can bypass this, but it’s not easy.

How to create a new Riot account

The simplest way to play with your friends from a different region is by creating a new Riot account.

To do this, you’ll first need to get your hands on a VPN, but don’t worry, a free trial will do.

Once you’ve downloaded your VPN and loaded it up, choose the country your friends are playing in (or anywhere in their region), and click here to create a new Riot account.

Screengrab via Riot Games

After you’ve created your account, your region will now be locked to the same destination as your VPN, and you should be able to play with your friends.

If you use this method, though, you’ll have to go through the long and arduous task of grinding for beta access again.

How to change your region

The only other way of playing with your friends from a different region is to contact Riot and ask for a region transfer.

Screengrab via Riot Games

You can do this by clicking here, and submitting a ticket.

If you ask Riot nicely and explain your situation, the developer might just reward you and change your region. But Riot could just as easily say no, especially in the early stages of beta.