VersionX eyeing Cloud9 White duo for 2023 VCT Game Changers

VersionX has its sights set on the Cloud9 White pairing of Melanie “meL” Campone and Alexis Guarrasi to complete its VALORANT Game Changers roster, sources tell Dot Esports.

The duo has been a part of Cloud9 White since they were known as MAJKL. Under the Cloud9 banner, they managed to win six consecutive North American Game Changers titles, establishing their dominance in the scene. But at the Game Changers Championship in Berlin, Cloud9 White faltered, losing to G2 Gozen and then to North American rival Shopify Rebellion despite having the latter’s proverbial number in the past. Following their fourth-place finish at the Game Changers Championship, Dot Esports reported on Dec. 9 that all members were set to hit free agency.

VersionX struggled since its inception, only managing to reach the main event of one Game Changers event. After a lackluster 2022, VersionX chose to start fresh heading into 2023. They said goodbye to former players Starlight, emluo, and Sophia “slaze” Ramirez.

VersionX is determined to establish itself as a powerhouse heading into the new year. They are rumored to sign young superstar Ava “florescent” Eugene, alongside Nicole “Noia” Tierce, and Sarah Simpson, as Dot Esports previously reported on Dec. 9.

If the move is completed, meL and alexis will certainly try to reclaim their throne as North America’s best under a new banner.