VersionX to pick up Misfits star to headline Game Changers roster rebuild

VersionX is set to rebuild around rising VALORANT Game Changers superstar Ava “florescent” Eugene, multiple sources told Dot Esports. Joining alongside her will be Nicole “Noia” Tierce and Sarah Simpson.

Florescent is one of the best players in the Game Changers scene, boasting a 1.55 K/D and a 205.5 ADR over the past three months, according to VLR.gg. Despite her personal success, Misfits fell short in the third series of VCT Game Changers North America against Shopify Rebellion in October. Following their loss to Shopify Rebellion, Dot Esports reported that florescent would be leaving Misfits after they failed to qualify for the Game Changers Championship in Berlin.

Noia originally played for Rix.GG Lightning in Europe. But in March, she joined XSET Purple alongside fellow Dane Cecille “Cille” Kallio. The roster struggled to find success together, only reaching the main event once in the third series of VCT Game Changers North America. On Dec. 8, Noia announced she was a free agent heading into the 2023 season.

Sarah joined Immortals in March after Immortals held an open recruitment for its Game Changers team. Immortals were unable to find success throughout 2022. In each series of VCT Game Changers North America, they failed to reach the top three. After a tumultuous year, sarah departed Immortals on Dec. 2.

Together, VersionX will look to challenge the likes of Cloud9 White and Shopify Rebellion in 2023. At time of writing, the remaining two members of the roster are unknown.