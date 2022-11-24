Misfits Black to part ways with star VALORANT player

North American organization Misfits is set to part ways with star VALORANT player Ava “florescent”, according to multiple sources.

Youngster Florescent is set to explore her options elsewhere while Misfits Black practiced with Gen.G Black player “edith,” according to multiple sources. The organization will likely replace florescent on the starting roster.

It’s unclear which team florescent will join at the time of writing, and Gen.G is also set to release its Game Changers roster.

The 16-year-old Florescent broke over 100 kills during Misfits Black’s bout against Shopify Rebellion in the third series of VCT Game Changers North America. The duelist had the highest average combat score but her efforts were not enough to take down Shopify Rebellion.

Misfits Black failed to advance through the lower bracket and thereby didn’t qualify for the Game Changers Championships in Berlin, Germany, which concluded on Nov. 20. North American representatives included Cloud9 White and Shopify Rebellion.

During the tournament, Misfits Black took down Evil Geniuses, XSET Purple, and Immortals before the defeat to Shopify Rebellion in the lower final.

Florescent played with multiple VCT professional players in the FaZe Smeag All-Star Weekend event, which concluded on Nov. 7. Florescent, who played on streamer Average Jonas’ team, took down Team Shanks and Team ShahZam but lost to Team Tarik and Team Brax, which ended their run.

Streamer and Sentinels content creator Tarik’s team won the tournament and earned $25,000 in prize money.