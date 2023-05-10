Sentinels confirms latest version of VALORANT roster

The third version of the Sentinels VALORANT roster seen during this 2023 VCT Americas season has been confirmed by the organization today. TenZ will officially return to the starting roster in place of in-game leader dephh.

The organization confirmed the status of the roster today after a short video announcement the day prior in which TenZ declared he was “back.” Many fans speculated that dephh was the one to be replaced by the returning TenZ, based on recent ranked games where zekken played dephh’s normal roles. The TenZ-for-dephh swap was also reported by VALORANT reporter George Geddes.

Tenz

Marved

Sacy

Pancada

Zekken — Sentinels (@Sentinels) May 10, 2023

With TenZ in and dephh out officially, the roles for the latest version of Sentinels’ roster begin to take shape. TenZ will likely return to primary duelist, with Marved on smokes/controller, pANcada on sentinel, zekken on flex, and Sacy taking on initiator and most likely the in-game leading role.

Outside of Evil Geniuses and MIBR, Sentinels are the only team in VCT Americas to make a roster change this season—and they’re the sole team to make two changes. In the middle of the split, following the departure of former head coach Syyko, new coach kaplan announced that TenZ would take a break to recover from injury and poor health before saying a week later that Marved would stay in the starting roster in place of TenZ for the rest of the split.

With TenZ seemingly comfortable competing again, and with Sentinels’ chances at making the playoffs slim, the team’s star has returned to the starting roster ahead of the final two matches of the split. These matches are must-win for Sentinels, who need to win against KRÜ Esports and FURIA while both EG and 100 Thieves need to lose their next two for TenZ and crew to reach the playoffs.