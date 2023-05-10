Sentinels VALORANT star Sacy shoots down retirement rumors

It’s been a tough year for the Sentinels VALORANT roster, but one of the team’s major offseason acquisitions in former world champion Gustavo “Sacy” Rossi isn’t letting the pressure get to him and he’s putting down the rumors that it’s leading to an early retirement.

During a recent stream, Sacy responded to fans who asked about a claim from Brazilian VALORANT influencer Noyn, who said on May 9 that Sacy “will retire at the end of the year” and suggested that teammate and fellow reigning world champion Bryan “pANcada” Luna could head to MIBR after the season.

Related: VCT Americas 2023: VALORANT scores, schedule, format, and standings

In response to the statement from Noyn, Sacy definitively said he’s not leaving the game. “Who said I’m going to fucking retire? Man, I don’t have a week of peace,” Sacy said. “Noyn said I’ll retire? Oh my god, I can’t catch a break. I won’t retire guys. This is a difficult moment, but I went through worse before.”

The 2023 season has been difficult for Sentinels, to say the least. After an early exit at VCT LOCK//IN at the hands of eventual champions Fnatic, Sentinels went 1-2 in the first three weeks of VCT Americas, while both Sacy and pANcada were navigating substantial role changes. The organization released coach Syyko after their second loss, and since then, they’ve had TenZ go in and out of the roster.

Sentinels have lost their last two matches in one-sided fashion and have brought TenZ back into the starting roster to replace in-game leader dephh. The team has a chance to make the playoffs, but it’s a daunting path ahead of them: They will need to win their next two matches and both Evil Geniuses and 100 Thieves will each need to lose their next two.

Sentinels will be back in action when they face off against KRÜ Esports on Sunday, May 14.