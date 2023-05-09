Playoff scenarios for every VCT Americas team

Only two weeks remain in the VCT Americas, and anything can go right or wrong for the teams contending for playoffs. Two teams have already locked in their spots, as Cloud9 and LOUD have secured a top-six finish, with LOUD even already securing a top-two placement and an upper bracket quarterfinals spot.
But the rest of the pack is nowhere near secure yet. Half of the teams in the league are within striking distance of each other at either 4-3 or 3-4, and there is a path for either Sentinels or MIBR to make it even at 2-5.
How can each VCT Americas team reach playoffs?
LOUD
LOUD has locked in a spot in playoffs, as well as a top-two spot that guarantees a spot in the upper bracket quarterfinals.
LOUD can lock in the No. 1 seed with either:
- Wins over NRG and Leviatán
- A win vs. NRG or Leviatán; and Cloud9 lose to Leviatán or KRÜ
- Cloud9 loses to Leviatán and KRÜ
Cloud9
Cloud9 has locked in a spot in playoffs.
Cloud9 can lock in a top-two spot and a guaranteed place in the upper bracket quarterfinals with either:
- A win vs. Leviatán or KRÜ
- NRG, Leviatán, and FURIA all go 0-2 in the final two weeks
Leviatán
Leviatán can secure a playoff spot with either:
- Wins vs. Cloud9 and 100 Thieves
- A win vs. Cloud9; and Evil Geniuses and 100 Thieves to lose one of their next two matches
- A win vs. 100 Thieves; and Evil Geniuses lose to MIBR or NRG
NRG Esports
NRG can secure a playoff spot with either:
- Wins vs. LOUD and Evil Geniuses
- A win vs. LOUD; and Evil Geniuses and 100 Thieves lose one of their next two matches
- A win vs. Evil Geniuses; and 100 Thieves lose to FURIA or MIBR
FURIA
FURIA can secure a playoff spot with either:
- Wins vs. 100 Thieves and Sentinels
- A win vs. Sentinels; and Evil Geniuses and 100 Thieves lose one of their next two matches
- A win vs. 100 Thieves; and Evil Geniuses lose to MIBR or NRG
100 Thieves
100 Thieves can secure a playoff spot with either:
- Wins vs. FURIA and MIBR; and Evil Geniuses lose one of their next two matches
- Wins vs. FURIA and MIBR; and either Leviatán, NRG, or FURIA to go 0-2
- Win vs. FURIA; and finish with a higher map differential than FURIA after the final week
- Win vs. FURIA or MIBR; and Evil Geniuses go 0-2
Evil Geniuses
Evil Geniuses can secure a playoff spot with either:
- Wins vs. MIBR and NRG; and 100 Thieves lose one of their next two matches
- Wins vs. MIBR and NRG; and either Leviatán, NRG, or FURIA go 0-2
- Win vs. MIBR or NRG; and 100 Thieves go 0-2
Sentinels
Sentinels can secure a playoff spot with either:
- Wins vs. KRÜ and FURIA; and 100 Thieves and Evil Geniuses go 0-2
- Win 2-0 vs. KRÜ and FURIA; and 100 Thieves and Evil Geniuses go 1-1 but EG win 2-0 and lose 1-2
MIBR
MIBR can secure a playoff spot with:
- Wins vs. 100 Thieves and EG; and a 100 Thieves loss to FURIA; and an EG loss to NRG; and Sentinels losing one of their last two matches.
KRÜ Esports
KRÜ cannot qualify for playoffs.