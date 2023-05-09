Playoff scenarios for every VCT Americas team

LOUD

LOUD has locked in a spot in playoffs, as well as a top-two spot that guarantees a spot in the upper bracket quarterfinals.

LOUD can lock in the No. 1 seed with either:

Wins over NRG and Leviatán

A win vs. NRG or Leviatán; and Cloud9 lose to Leviatán or KRÜ

Cloud9 loses to Leviatán and KRÜ

Cloud9

Cloud9 has locked in a spot in playoffs.

Cloud9 can lock in a top-two spot and a guaranteed place in the upper bracket quarterfinals with either:

A win vs. Leviatán or KRÜ

NRG, Leviatán, and FURIA all go 0-2 in the final two weeks

Leviatán

Leviatán can secure a playoff spot with either:

Wins vs. Cloud9 and 100 Thieves

A win vs. Cloud9; and Evil Geniuses and 100 Thieves to lose one of their next two matches

A win vs. 100 Thieves; and Evil Geniuses lose to MIBR or NRG

NRG Esports

NRG can secure a playoff spot with either:

Wins vs. LOUD and Evil Geniuses

A win vs. LOUD; and Evil Geniuses and 100 Thieves lose one of their next two matches

A win vs. Evil Geniuses; and 100 Thieves lose to FURIA or MIBR

FURIA

FURIA can secure a playoff spot with either:

Wins vs. 100 Thieves and Sentinels

A win vs. Sentinels; and Evil Geniuses and 100 Thieves lose one of their next two matches

A win vs. 100 Thieves; and Evil Geniuses lose to MIBR or NRG

100 Thieves

100 Thieves can secure a playoff spot with either:

Wins vs. FURIA and MIBR; and Evil Geniuses lose one of their next two matches

Wins vs. FURIA and MIBR; and either Leviatán, NRG, or FURIA to go 0-2

Win vs. FURIA; and finish with a higher map differential than FURIA after the final week

Win vs. FURIA or MIBR; and Evil Geniuses go 0-2

Evil Geniuses

Evil Geniuses can secure a playoff spot with either:

Wins vs. MIBR and NRG; and 100 Thieves lose one of their next two matches

Wins vs. MIBR and NRG; and either Leviatán, NRG, or FURIA go 0-2

Win vs. MIBR or NRG; and 100 Thieves go 0-2

Sentinels

Sentinels can secure a playoff spot with either:

Wins vs. KRÜ and FURIA; and 100 Thieves and Evil Geniuses go 0-2

Win 2-0 vs. KRÜ and FURIA; and 100 Thieves and Evil Geniuses go 1-1 but EG win 2-0 and lose 1-2

MIBR

MIBR can secure a playoff spot with:

Wins vs. 100 Thieves and EG; and a 100 Thieves loss to FURIA; and an EG loss to NRG; and Sentinels losing one of their last two matches.

KRÜ Esports

KRÜ cannot qualify for playoffs.