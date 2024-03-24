Best agents to play with Clove, VALORANT’s new agent

While Clove’s extraordinary abilities may appear selfish for a controller agent in VALORANT, she can offer excellent value in team play. If you are wondering who to play her with, here are the best agents to pick if you are teaming with a Clove in your games.

Best VALORANT agents to play with Clove

Omen (or any controller agent, honestly)

Want an aggressive composition without having to pick two duelists? Just pair Omen up with Clove. With Clove’s post-death smokes and fragging potential in the picture, double controller VALORANT team comps should no longer be a taboo in ranked games.

Besides having a chance to offer team support after death, Clove’s kit can facilitate Omen to make extraordinary blind-teleport plays of his own. Omen doesn’t need to worry about him dying and leaving their team with no smokes; Clove’s there even if theirs aren’t.

In fact, you can pair Clove up with almost any controller agent to get similar benefits and outcomes in your ranked matches. For example, Clove’s Meddle ability makes a great combo with Viper’s Snake Bite or Brimstone’s Incendiary.

Jett and Raze

Clove’s kit is centered around aggressive plays. On offense, they should make the most of it by going in first and making space for their team. While she may kill a couple of enemies along the way, there’s an equal chance of her giving first blood to the enemy team.

If they die first, their team should crucially take the trade. I don’t think I need to explain why Jett is the agent for such tasks. As of now, she is the most agile duelist in VALORANT, so pairing her with Clove will definitely be beneficial.

With Raze in the picture, you can combine Clove’s Meddle ability with her Paint Shells to deal a deadly blow to your enemies pushing through constricted lanes. Raze is also an agile duelist like Jett and can easily trade Clove or help her take control of space in VALORANT.

Sova and Gekko

Combine Meddle with Sova’s Shock Bolt or Hunter’s Fury to secure free kills when an opponent makes predictable plays. Sova’s Recon Bolt can also initiate Clove’s aggressive playstyle, setting her up for crucial first bloods.

Gekko is an aggressive initiator, perfect for initiating Clove’s playstyle. You can combine Meddle with Gekko’s Mosh Pit to deal lethal or significant damage to enemies holding corners.

Tip: Information is key if you want to set your team’s duelists up for success. Clove might be a controller by definition, but they are more of a pseudo-duelist. Help Clove with as much information as possible so they can capitalize on it using their kill-rewarding kit. So, make sure your team’s initiators are always ready to help them with a recon or scout. In fact, other agents dealing with information, like Cypher and Yoru, also make excellent pairings with Clove.

Chamber

Chamber’s Rendezvous is a get-out-of-jail-for-free card, making it one of the best abilities to follow Clove up with if they are running it down into a site. As a pseudo-duelist himself, Chamber can almost always trade Clove and even get out of a mess if needed.

Just have Clove serve as a distraction and take down your enemies with your Headhunter or Tour De Force as they focus on the butterfly-wielding troublemaker.

