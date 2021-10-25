B0i’s VALORANT settings, keybinds, and crosshair

Aaron “B0i” Thao is an Astra and Viper player who was recently moved from 100 Thieves’ bench to its active VALORANT roster.

While the 24-year-old American hasn’t played much for 100 Thieves yet, he was rotated off the bench when the team made Josua “Steel” Nissan inactive.

Prior to joining 100 Thieves’ bench in July, B0i played with Andbox from August 2020 until this May.

B0i didn’t have many notable finishes with Andbox. With an estimated less than $10,000 in winnings, his time with the team peaked during a fourth-place finish at VCT NA Stage Two Challengers Two. The team had a top-eight placing the following week for the NA Challengers Finals.

Here are B0i’s VALORANT settings, keybinds, and crosshair.

B0i’s mouse settings

DPI800In-game Sens0.943
eDPI754.4Scoped Sens1.0
Polling Rate1000Windows Sens6

B0i’s crosshair settings

ColorWhiteInner Lines1/4/1/2
OutlinesOffOuter Lines0/0/0/0
Center DotOffFade/Movement/Firing ErrorOff

B0i’s keybinds

CrouchL-CtrlPrimary Weapon1
WalkL-ShiftSecondary Weapon2
JumpSpace BarMelee Weapon3
Ability 1VEquip Spike4
Ability 2EUse ObjectF
Ability 3CUltimate AbilityX

