Aaron “B0i” Thao is an Astra and Viper player who was recently moved from 100 Thieves’ bench to its active VALORANT roster.

While the 24-year-old American hasn’t played much for 100 Thieves yet, he was rotated off the bench when the team made Josua “Steel” Nissan inactive.

Prior to joining 100 Thieves’ bench in July, B0i played with Andbox from August 2020 until this May.

B0i didn’t have many notable finishes with Andbox. With an estimated less than $10,000 in winnings, his time with the team peaked during a fourth-place finish at VCT NA Stage Two Challengers Two. The team had a top-eight placing the following week for the NA Challengers Finals.

Here are B0i’s VALORANT settings, keybinds, and crosshair.

B0i’s mouse settings

DPI 800 In-game Sens 0.943 eDPI 754.4 Scoped Sens 1.0 Polling Rate 1000 Windows Sens 6

B0i’s crosshair settings

Color White Inner Lines 1/4/1/2 Outlines Off Outer Lines 0/0/0/0 Center Dot Off Fade/Movement/Firing Error Off

B0i’s keybinds

Crouch L-Ctrl Primary Weapon 1 Walk L-Shift Secondary Weapon 2 Jump Space Bar Melee Weapon 3 Ability 1 V Equip Spike 4 Ability 2 E Use Object F Ability 3 C Ultimate Ability X

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.