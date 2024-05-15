Omen (back) and Viper (front) aim their weapons preparing to fire on Icebox in VALORANT.
All VCT China team capsules in VALORANT

Beasts from the East.
After what seemed like a lifetime—but was only actually three months—VALORANT fans can finally represent their favorite Chinese teams in their own ranked adventures with the game’s new VCT CN team capsules.

When the original set of team capsules released, supporters were dismayed to discover that only Americas, EMEA, and Pacific teams received these special bundles. The top squads from China were left out, but with VALORANT‘s Patch 8.09, they’re finally jumping into the fray alongside the rest of the best teams around the world.

From popular squads like Edward Gaming and FunPlus Phoenix to up-and-coming organizations like Dragon Ranger Gaming and Trace Esports, there are 11 more bundles that you can swipe up to show your fandom to the world.

Here are all of the VCT CN team capsules in VALORANT.

Every VCT CN team capsule in VALORANT

Each bundle will include the regular Classic skin based on the team’s colors along with a logo weapon buddy and will cost about 1,880 VP. Players will notice that the VCT CN team capsules do not have a player card like the other available teams in the game, but the reduced price reflects this missing aspect.

All Gamers

AG VCT skin
Made by gamers, for All Gamers. Image via Riot Games

Bilibili Gaming

BLG VCT CN skin
It isn’t a laser finger, but it’s the next best thing. Image via Riot Games

Dragon Ranger Gaming

Fly high with this Classic skin. Image via Riot Games

Edward Gaming

EDG VCT CN skin
Clean skin for an iconic org. Image via Riot Games

FunPlus Phoenix

FPX VCT CN skins
Blaze a trail through your enemies. Image via Riot Games

JD Gaming

JDG VCT CN skin
Dark, menacing, and ready to fight. Image via Riot Games

Nova Esports

NOVA VCT CN skins
Royal colors. Image via Riot Games

Trace Esports

TE VCT CN skin
Don’t leave a trace of your enemies. Image via Riot Games

Titan Esports Club

TEC VCT CN skin
Classic weapon, Titan-sized impact. Image via Riot Games

TYLOO

TYL VCT CN skin
Ready to strike at a moment’s notice. Image via Riot Games

Wolves Esports

WOL VCT CN skin
Summon the pack. Image via Riot Games
