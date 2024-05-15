All VCT China team capsules in VALORANT

After what seemed like a lifetime—but was only actually three months—VALORANT fans can finally represent their favorite Chinese teams in their own ranked adventures with the game’s new VCT CN team capsules.
When the original set of team capsules released, supporters were dismayed to discover that only Americas, EMEA, and Pacific teams received these special bundles. The top squads from China were left out, but with VALORANT‘s Patch 8.09, they’re finally jumping into the fray alongside the rest of the best teams around the world.
From popular squads like Edward Gaming and FunPlus Phoenix to up-and-coming organizations like Dragon Ranger Gaming and Trace Esports, there are 11 more bundles that you can swipe up to show your fandom to the world.
Here are all of the VCT CN team capsules in VALORANT.
Every VCT CN team capsule in VALORANT
Each bundle will include the regular Classic skin based on the team’s colors along with a logo weapon buddy and will cost about 1,880 VP. Players will notice that the VCT CN team capsules do not have a player card like the other available teams in the game, but the reduced price reflects this missing aspect.