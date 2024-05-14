VALORANT Patch 8.09 contains the world’s smallest Brimstone buff

VALORANT Patch 8.09 is, according to Riot Games, one of the game’s smaller patch notes, as the development team is currently preparing for bigger things in the future.

A small patch is not a new concept to VALORANT, and while some may be left a little disappointed at the less-than-substantial list of changes, a game that changes drastically each week would be significantly harder to keep up with.

The list of changes made in VALORANT Patch 8.09 though is small even by “small patch standards,” as it’s effectively just one singular change that’s really more of a fix than an actual change. Here are the full notes.

VALORANT Patch 8.09 notes

Small Brimstone smoke buff

Papa Brim. Image via Riot Games

Brimstone’s Sky Smoke has received a small radius buff, increasing from 410 units to 415. While this change might look inconsequential, there’s been an issue where his smoke was not completely covering the area indicated by his overlay. This resulted in the occasional gap in smoke that shouldn’t be there in certain chokepoints.

Brimstone’s smoke radius should now match the smoke radius of other controllers like Omen.

Bug fixes

A handful of frustrating bugs have been fixed in VALORANT Patch 8.09:

Players should no longer get the bug that causes them to lose their crosshair profile.

Combat reports displaying incorrect “Killed By” information should be fixed.

Bullet tracers after firing off the map should no longer appear visible if they’ve been turned off in settings.

The client should no longer freeze and require a restart after a game ends.

While it’s a few patches away, one more significant patch that VALORANT players can look forward to is the one that adds a new map. The new map will debut at Masters Shanghai, meaning at the earliest it could arrive in-game around mid-June.

