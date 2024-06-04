All VALORANT Pride 2024 reward codes

In VALORANT, diversity and inclusivity is always celebrated within the game and beyond, including the upcoming 2024 Pride rewards that are now available for all through codes.

Whether you’re looking for a new Title, a new Player Card, or a new weapon buddy, you can show your support and your pride by equipping all of the free goodies Riot Games is providing players as we roll into June. The new gun buddy, for example, is a Tactibear holding a big heart colored in the classic rainbow.

Here are all of the codes for VALORANT‘s ongoing Pride 2024 rewards.

Every reward code for VALORANT Pride 2024

New rewards to show your pride. Image via Riot Games

Altogether, there are 10 different rewards that you can claim for Pride 2024, including a new title, the cute Tactibear gun buddy, and eight different player cards. There are, however, only three codes you’ll need to input to redeem these rewards for your account. These codes are as follows:

Better Together title CC-VAL24-BETTR-2GTHR

Bear Hug gun buddy CC-VAL24-HEART-BUDDY

Eight LGBTQ+ player cards CC-VAL24-PLAYR-CARDS



The eight separate player cards have quickly become a tradition for VALORANT every Pride, with colors matching the different flags that represent several different identities. These include the flags representing gay men, lesbian, bisexual, asexual, pansexual, transgender, and non-binary pride, as well as one card with the overarching LGBTQIA+ rainbow colors.

You’ll be able to redeem these rewards until Tuesday, June 25, so remember to claim these goodies while you still can.

