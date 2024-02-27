All official VALORANT plushies and where to get them

Wondering where to grab VALORANT’s official plushie collection from? While Riot Games is yet to acknowledge our requests for official plushies inspired by Gekko’s cute friends, you can get ones inspired by three adorable Tactifriends to start off.

All of VALORANT’s official plushies and how to get them

A VALORANT plushie setup during a VCT matchup map select. Screenshot by Riot on YouTube

There are currently only three official VALORANT plushies, and you can get them via Riot’s official merchandise store. Here’s a list:

Inspired by a battle pass cosmetic collection in VALORANT, these plushies are priced at $29.99 each. For those unaware, Dan The Penguin, Tactibunny, and Tactibear are all part of the Tactifriends squad. Tactifriends can be found hidden as Easter egg plushies on all maps, but thanks to Riot, you can set up a Tactifriends party at your home, too.

Dan The Penguin is out of stock at the time of writing, but you can add your email address to get notified of when it’s back.

If you are wondering why Riot hasn’t launched plushies for agents in VALORANT, believe me when I say you aren’t the only one. Tactifriends are adorable, but it would be amazing to have plushies representing our favorite agents and, as the entire community would agree, for Gekko’s creature squad. In fact, upon Gekko’s release in Episode Six, a lot of players were sure Riot would not miss this opportunity to add more plushies to the collection.

Where to get VALORANT agent plushies

While Riot is yet to give any hints regarding the launch of new official merchandise in the future, thankfully, you can grab unofficial ones for your favorite agents, available via multiple online stores. Websites like Etsy and Shopee sell agent plushies for around $30, but prices depend on the region you’re located in. These may not be official stuff, but they are our only options for now.