All Discord x VALORANT profile effects and decorations and how to get them

Celebrating VALORANT as one of the most played games on the platform and joining hands with Riot Games, Discord has added a bunch of effects and decorations—themed on popular agents and elements, as well as our newest member, Clove—to its Shop for a limited time.

If you are wondering how to grab your favorite agent’s styles to enhance your profile, this guide features everything you need to know.

How to get official VALORANT effects and decorations in Discord

You can now grab five avatar decorations and three profile effects themed on Riot’s popular tac shooter from the Discord Shop. Simply open Discord and go to the Shop tab: the VALORANT section should be listed at the top. Here’s a list of the items you can get:

Item name Description Price A Hint of Clove Clove-themed avatar decoration $15.99 Omen’s Cowl Omen-themed avatar decoration $15.99 Reyna’s Leer Reyna-themed avatar decoration $15.99 Frag Out Avatar decoration themed on the Ace effect $15.99 Blade Storm Jett-themed avatar decoration $15.99 Clove’s Ruse Profile effect based on Clove’s smokes $15.99 The Immortal Clove Profile effect based on Clove $15.99 Ace Profile effect based on the Ace effect $15.99 If you subscribe to Nitro, you can get the decorations and effects at $11.99 each.

Pricey. Screenshot by Dot Esports But pretty. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately, these items won’t be available in the Discord Shop forever. If you’re interested, you can get your hands on these VALORANT profile effects and avatar decorations till May 7 after which they leave the Discord Shop.

While they’re expensive, the cosmetics sure look tempting. I especially love how Clove’s Ruse pops their cotton candy-like smoke to reveal my profile—it’s cute. In avatar decorations, I adore A Hint of Clove and Omen’s Cowl—then again, I am a controller main. The Reyna and Jett tokens look great, but the Ace effects seem to be a bit bland.

