Aceu’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

Brandon “Aceu” Winn made a name for himself in Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale extraordinaire, Apex Legends. Since then, he’s moved on to bigger and better things and kicked off a career in VALORANT.

It’s early days for Riot’s five-vs-five tactical shooter, with the closed beta launching in April, but Aceu hasn’t skipped a beat. He’s won tournament after tournament and quickly placed in the upper echelons of the competitive ladder.

Counter-Strike players were meant to be the kings of VALORANT, but Aceu has broken the mold. He’s stood out in VALORANT and has gone toe-to-toe with some of the best the game has to offer.

Aceu is best known for playing Jett, one of the game’s most mechanically intensive agents. He plays the character on a different level, using his aggressive playstyle to outmaneuver his opponents.

Here’s Aceu’s full list of settings in VALORANT.

Aceu’s video settings

Material Quality : High

: High Detail Quality : High

: High Texture Quality : High

: High UI Quality : High

: High Vignette : On

: On VSync : Off

: Off Anti- Aliasing : MSAA 4x

: MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering : 8x

: 8x Improve Clarity : Off

: Off Enhanced Gun Skin Visuals : On

: On Distortion : On

: On Shadows: On

Aceu’s mouse settings

DPI: 800

800 eDPI: 376

376 Polling Rate: 500 Hz

500 Hz In-game Sensitivity: 0.47

0.47 In-game Scoped Sensitivity: 1

1 Windows Sensitivity: 6

Aceu has a relatively high sensitivity for a VALORANT player, but it suits his aggressive playstyle. He’s not afraid to duel, and instead of playing slow and steady, he gets up in his opponent’s faces. So far, he’s had no trouble with his high sens.

Aceu’s crosshair settings

Color: Green

Green Outlines : Off

: Off Center Dot: Off

Off Inner Lines: 0.8 / 0 / 1 / 3

0.8 / 0 / 1 / 3 Outer Lines: 1 / 7 / 1 / 3

1 / 7 / 1 / 3 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Aceu’s keybinds

Crouch: Left Ctrl

Left Ctrl Walk: Left Shift

Left Shift Jump: Space Bar

Space Bar Ability 1: C

C Ability 2: Q

Q Ability 3: E

E Ultimate Ability: X

Aceu has stuck with the full default keybinds for VALORANT and even uses his Space Bar to Jump. Many players, particularly from the Counter-Strike scene, use scroll to jump. This allows them to easily bunny hop, but it doesn’t give any real advantages.

For Jett players, though, Space Bar to jump is essential for gliding. Aceu almost exclusively plays Jett, and without Space Bar, he’d be nowhere near as impressive.

Aceu’s map settings