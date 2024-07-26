There’s a lot of freedom in how you choose to find love in The Sims 4 Lovestruck. One of the many options you can choose from is going on a blind date, which is a fun and unpredictable way to help your Sims meet someone new.

Blind dates are a great way to meet random Sims and find unexpected matches. This feature can be a bit tricky to actually find, though, so here’s how to go on a blind date in The Sims 4 Lovestruck.

There are many ways to find love in Ciudad Enamorada. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can go on a blind date by selecting this option from the Cupid’s Corner dating app in The Sims 4 Lovestruck. This option is a bit hidden and separate from most other dating options, which can make it tricky to find, so here are the exact steps to follow to start a blind date.

Open the Phone menu. This menu is marked with a smartphone icon and is located near the bottom left corner.

menu. This menu is marked with a smartphone icon and is located near the bottom left corner. Find and select the Cupid’s Corner dating app icon. This app is marked with a flying pink heart icon.

dating app icon. This app is marked with a flying pink heart icon. Locate the go on blind date option. This should be the second option in the Cupid’s Corner menu.

This option can be tricky to find because you can only choose it right before you actually fully open and use Cupid’s Corner. If you fully open the Cupid’s Corner app, you can’t plan a blind date, so you must select this option before opening the dating app.

You never know who you might meet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After selecting the go on blind date option, you can customize the date just like you would any other. This means you can choose what kinds of activities you want to do with your date, including actions like getting drinks, eating food, and playing games. Once you choose the activities for the date, you then have to choose where you want to meet.

If you’re struggling to meet all the date goals, it might be worth trying some of the best Lovestruck cheats and best Lovestruck mods. Cheats can help you access locked content or have an easier time completing tasks, while mods can add even more depth to your love life or supply additional content to play with.

