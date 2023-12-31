Is THE FINALS split screen?

THE FINALS’ gripping multiplayer experience is available to players across PC and console platforms, and while it supports online cross-play, couch co-op lovers might wonder if the combat-centric shooter comes with split screen support. Well, if you’re a local multiplayer fan looking for answers, I’ve got you covered.

Does THE FINALS have split screen support?

The simple answer is no. THE FINALS isn’t split screen, nor does it support local multiplayer of any form. It’s strictly an online multiplayer game, meaning you’d have to have separate devices to join each other in a team and play the game. Embark Studios has shared no intention of adding split screen or local multiplayer to the game in the future, so you may not want to keep hope.

With a game like this, do you really want split screen? Image via Embark Studios

In an era of video games where online multiplayer has become a staple, local multiplayer support isn’t something players usually look for in modern titles, especially competitive shooters like THE FINALS. Yet, I get where the queries are coming from.

Multiplayer games on PlayStation and Xbox are usually expected to come with local modes and split screen support. I mean, who doesn’t like getting together with buddies and playing a multiplayer game on the same screen split into different perspectives? That said, THE FINALS doesn’t have a multiplayer campaign to play through as most local co-op games do. Then again, a few competitive shooter games like Fortnite and some Call of Duty titles have split screen support for multiplayer modes, so I get it if you want the same in a team-focused and game-night-friendly experience like THE FINALS.

Well, Embark Studios chose to skip adding split screen and local multiplayer support to THE FINALS, and I think it’s for the best. For starters, it’s an incredibly fast-paced game, so having two perspectives on the same screen might be too distracting for the players. Trust me when I say you’d want separate devices and screens to scream at when playing THE FINALS. It does support crossplay, so you can team up with players on different platforms—just not from the couch.