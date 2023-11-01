All THE FINALS ranks, explained

Progressing through the ranks of THE FINALS is a challenge in itself and doing it alone is only possible for the most resilient FPS players. Can you become the very best in THE FINALS?

THE FINALS is a chaos-filled, action-packed FPS game that could challenge the esports powerhouses of CoD, Apex Legends, and Counter Strike. Similar to the games mentioned, being the best of the best will not only rely on skill but your teammates’ as well. So be wary fellow solo players, it’s about to get messy.

How to rank up in THE FINALS

Unlock these bad boys to truly start THE FINALS. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Ranked Tournament is the place to prove yourself and show off in front of every FINALS participant. Similar to other free-to-play fps games, THE FINALS has two ways to level up. These are standard XP progression for your career level and Fame Points in leagues. XP is used to purchase new equipment for your loadout, exclusive to either light, medium, or heavy builds. While league progress is recorded through your Ranked Tournament placement.

Level progression is done simply by playing the game, including Quick Play and Tournaments modes. For those that want to progress through the ranks and show off their skill, you need to unlock Ranked Tournaments by completing 4 rounds of Quick Play.

The FP grind starts now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

THE FINALS has leagues and sub-leagues for players to rank up based on placement, kills, and Tournament wins. You can follow your progress under the leagues tab in the main menu.

All ranks in THE FINALS

League rewards. Image via Welcome to Open Beta — THE FINALS (reachthefinals.com)

Each league in THE FINALS requires Fame Points (FP) to progress through the ranks. FP is only gained through Ranked Tournament mode and contributes directly into your season ranking. Permanent rewards are unlocked as you climb the leagues and reach a new tier (e.g. Silver to Gold).

Permanent league rewards will include cosmetic items like weapons skins, charms, clothes, and accessories. Examples of permanent league rewards include the baseball cap (Bronze), sweatband (Silver), and sports gloves (Gold). The Diamond league has an exclusive and legendary weapon skin for players who get to the end of THE FINALS.

All new players in THE FINALS start at Bronze four and end at Diamond one. When a season ends, players will see a small league reset. We expect this reset to be at least two sub-league drops in your rank, although this is not confirmed Unlike other ranked leagues like Apex Legends, you cannot fall out of a league in THE FINALS. If you progress to Silver one but lose a ton of FP, you will not drop back into Bronze. You’ll return to Silver four and need to rank up that FP once again.

Be sure to keep an eye out on the Tournament leaderboard that are accessible on the League tab in the main menu.