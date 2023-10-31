Best Heavy build in THE FINALS: Loadout guide

With all the gunfire and explosives firing off in any game of THE FINALS, you’ll need the Heavy there to soak up the damage and provide a ton of protection. With the right build, your Heavy can jump into the middle of the action and throw everyone into chaos.

With a bigger health pool and access to bigger weapons, the one drawback for the Heavy is their speed, but once you arrive to a big gunfight you can make a serious impact.

If you’re looking for the best loadout for a Heavy character in THE FINALS, we’ve got what you need, including the best specialization, weapons, and gadgets.

Best loadout for the Heavy build in THE FINALS

Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Specialization: Charge N’ Slam or Mesh Shield

Charge N’ Slam or Mesh Shield Weapon: M60 Machine Gun

M60 Machine Gun Gadgets: Flashbang, RPG-7, Barricade

With this loadout, your job is to Heavy is to get in the middle of the action at an active vault or payout location and start being disruptive. The Charge N’ Slam is easily the most disruptive specialization, letting you Hulk out for a few moments and destroy anything and anyone around you. If you want to be a more supportive Heavy though, the Mesh Shield is a better option that provides cover to you and the team.

The M60 is the first gun you get and probably the only one you’ll need. It has really good accuracy and damage dealing stats, and a massive clip size at 70.

Don’t be like me and spend credits on the SA1216 shotgun, it is truly just terrible. The Sledgehammer is fun but there will be numerous times when you’re unable to close the distance and an enemy will gun you down.

The RPG is too fun and powerful to leave out; I’ve literally started salivating when a group of enemies is all running up the stairs together because it gave me a chance to blow them all up. Use your Flashbang to entry into spots where enemies are defending, and use the Barricade to close off entry points once you’ve taken control.

Best Reserve loadout options for the Heavy in THE FINALS

I hardly ever use the Reserve options, but here are some solid items to have on hand in certain situations:

Weapons: Lewis Gun, Grenade Launcher

Lewis Gun, Grenade Launcher Gadgets: Pyro Grenade, Goo Grenade, Frag Grenade, Dome Shield

Lewis Gun is a solid option for a machine gun, while the Grenade Launcher is very high risk/high reward; direct hits do supreme damage but you have a limited clip.

