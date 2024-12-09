Can you play THE FINALS season 5 early?

Numerous games are releasing their newest and latest seasons and content updates this December, with THE FINALS being no exception. Season five for the Embark Studios’ game is well on its way, with players wondering whether there is a shot of playing it early.

Recommended Videos

Thousands of players have been enjoying THE FINALS season four ever since it went live in September 2024. However, a fair amount of time has passed since then, with the fanbase demanding fresh content. The developer is on top of things and season five launches soon. In fact, it’s right around the corner, but is it possible to try it out early?

Can you play THE FINALS season five early?

Unfortunately, there’s no way of enjoying season five early unless you’re a streamer or creator. Image via Embark Studios

Unfortunately, if you’re a casual gamer, then there’s no way of enjoying THE FINALS season five early.

We hate to break it to you, but if you were a steamer or a content creator, the case would be different. This is because Embark Studios is hosting a preview event for creators on Dec. 9. At the time of writing, the registration to participate in it is closed, so even if you are indeed a content creator, you can’t join the fun anymore. It’s scheduled to start at 11am CT on Dec. 9, so if you’re eager to take a look at the upcoming content, it should still be an enjoyable watch.

With the preview event taking place on Dec. 9, when is the actual season five going to release? Luckily, the wait is all but long. The developer has scheduled the launch of THE FINALS’ fifth season for Dec. 12, only three days after the preview.

Unfortunately, we can’t tell you the exact launch time of season five. But if the preview is taking place at 11am CT, then why shouldn’t we anticipate the actual patch to go live on the same hour on Friday? It seems logical to us, but if anything changes, we’ll keep you updated.

What’s coming with THE FINALS season five?

The new map looks juicy, to say the least. Image via Embark Studios

Those who don’t follow THE FINALS might be confused as to why is there such massive hype around its season five. Embark is adding a bunch of content to the game, increasing its scope, possibilities, and hopefully the gameplay experience as well.

The update is meant to introduce new weapons like the ShAk-50 and Cerberus 12A, new gadgets including the Gravity Vortex, and most importantly, a new map. It’s called Bernal and is located in the hills of Mexico.

Additionally, a fresh game mode, Snowball Blitz, will be added with season five. Like the name suggests, it’s going to be a snowball Team Deathmatch, and frankly speaking, we can’t wait to try it out. You can learn more details about these and other changes in the official patch notes.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy