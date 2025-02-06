THE FINALS is sharing the love with new reward wheel in Valentine’s Day event

The love is in the air as the arenas of THE FINALS is getting ready for Valentine’s Day with a new event, multiple free rewards, and a themed World Tour stop.

Recommended Videos

As a part of the season five mid-season update, THE FINALS kicked off its Valentine’s Day event. From Feb. 5 until 20, you can complete contracts to earn multiple rewards and enjoy the updated look of Kyoto, Seoul, Skyway Stadium, and Las Vegas.

Feel the love. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The main way to earn rewards during the Valentine’s Day event is through the Wheel of Love reward wheel, which you may be familiar with from last year’s Halloween event. Complete contracts to earn tickets and spend them on a wheel with 20 Valentine’s Day-themed items, including weapon skins, character cosmetics, and more.

If you get duplicate rewards, you get a ticket piece. Collect four pieces to create a new ticket to spend at the wheel. Once you collect all the rewards from the Wheel of Love, you get the Arena Amorator outfit (sponsored by IVADA).

On top of that, the World Tour will feature a themed stop titled Love Hurts from Feb. 6 until 14. In this event, eliminated players drop heart-filled Valentine’s bombs you can pick up and throw. Bombs explode after five seconds or upon impact, so be quick. You can also expect the event to take place on updated Kyoto, Seoul, Skyway Stadium, and Las Vegas maps covered in lovely (in every sense of that word) decorations.

The event comes as a part of the mid-season update 5.8.0, which includes some balancing changes. There are adjustments to the newly added Lockbolt Launcher, decreasing the pull distance and increasing damage and pull force. Other changes include changes to the Cashout mode, damage nerfs to Charge N’ Slam, decreased Guardian Turret cooldown when picking it up, and more. The event comes as a part of the mid-season update 5.8.0, which includes some balancing changes

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy