‘We want to tell a story:’ THE FINALS dev talks plans and ambitions for the upcoming Major

2025 promises to be a pivotal year for THE FINALS. Season six kicked off on March 20 and introduced updates to multiple game modes and quality-of-life improvements. But season six also sets the stage for the game’s first official esports event.

Ahead of the season six release, Embark Studios revealed the details regarding THE FINALS Major, including plans to ensure the game is ready for the event. On March 20, Dot Esports spoke to THE FINALS design director Matt Lowe, animation director Mikael Högström, and community lead Oscar Lundberg to discuss the road to esports.

The arenas are set. Image via Embark Studios

Entering esports is a major step for any game, especially when it’s a LAN tournament with a $100,000 prize pool. Lowe spoke about how this is the first step in understanding what esports in THE FINALS could be and what works best. “The goal really is to go on that journey of discovery, I guess, but also, I hope that we give the players and the competitors a really fun and compelling event to be a part of,” he said.

Embark Studios is constantly refining the game, improving the anti-cheat, fixing bugs, and adjusting the spawn system in Cashout/Quick Cash game modes. But balance is one of the main areas when it comes to making things fair and competitive for esports. “I think the big ambition for an esports event would be that as many of the different play styles and weapons and gadgets are viable options for the teams that are taking part,” Lowe said.

When creating new gadgets or Specializations, the developer looks at whether there’s room for a new playstyle or a gap to fill while being cautious yet proactive around balance changes and trying to take in more feedback. “I think it’s also very important for us that THE FINALS and the game show THE FINALS stays, the game show THE FINALS, even in a competitive environment, right?” Högström added.

Feel the thrill of the competition. Image via Embark Studios

During the season six preview event, Embark Studios revealed the esports competition will affect the game world, with things like billboards showcasing the competitors and commentators Scotty and June discussing/referencing the latest in esports. “ I think we want to tell a story to one degree,” Lundberg said when talking about those elements.

“I think it’s also about providing a view into the esports world from within the game over time so people know that it’s happening, and people can tell that it’s happening, and people know where the events are and who the players are, and this entire journey,” he said. Lowe added the team also has some ambitions related to rewards and progression, but it’s still something they’re figuring out.

Ultimately, THE FINALS esports should be enjoyable and interesting to view for someone who doesn’t participate. Högström compared it to the World Cup. You might not be at the same level of play, but you can still support the teams, wear their gear, and more. In its lore, THE FINALS is already an esport and the upcoming Major promises to bridge the gap between the casual and esports sides like no other game.

