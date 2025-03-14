THE FINALS season 6 release countdown: Exact start time and date

It's time for stars to rise. Here's how much time is left until the next season.

As the adventures in Bernal are slowly winding down, THE FINALS season six is less than a week away. The next stop of the competition features a bit of everything, from new weapons to changes and additions to game modes.

Here’s everything you need to know about THE FINALS season six release date and what you can expect in the arenas once it drops.

THE FINALS season six is confirmed to come out on Thursday, March 20. As always, you can expect new additions to the arsenal, new sponsors, and more. The developer hasn’t confirmed the exact time yet, but judging by previous updates, we can expect season six to go live at around 6am CT.

Here’s a countdown for you to see exactly how much time is left until the Arenas is ready to go:

THE FINALS season 6 release countdown

Everything coming to THE FINALS in season 6

There’s still a lot about THE FINALS season six that we don’t know. Embark Studios constantly reveals more details about the upcoming content, so expect this list to change and update, as we still don’t know much about the changes to game modes, maps, and more.

Weapons

The new season features three new weapons, one for each build. Lights get the ARN-220 assault rifle with a secondary magazine for faster reloads. Mediums get the CB-01 Repeater lever-action rifle that features a speed-loader. Finally, the Heavies get the M134 Minigun, which works just like you’d expect from a minigun.

Season six is sponsored by three companies, two of which you’re likely already familiar with. OSPUZE and ENGIMO are the returning sponsors this time around. The new sponsor in the arena is ALFA ACTA, a major player in civilian security, private contracting, and virtual combat sponsorships.

