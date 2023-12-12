How to use your Reserve loadout in The FINALS

When your main loadout isn’t getting the job done in The FINALS, it might be time to switch to your Reserve.

The best Heavy build or Light build might be your go-to when it comes to any The FINALS match, but it doesn’t always go to plan, let’s face it.

This is why you also have a Reserve loadout for these very circumstances: a backup loadout you can quickly switch to try and reinsert yourself into the MVP picture. In the same way you can practically turn buildings upside down, a well-thought-out Reserve can turn a match on its head.

How to use Reserve loadout in The FINALS

There’s always plan B. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To select your Reserve loadout, you will first need to be eliminated and taken to the revive screen. Here, you can press “Change Loadout,” and you can now pick your Reserve loadout waiting in the wings.

So, yeah, you will have to die first to switch to your Reserve loadout. Realistically, though, this is the point of the Reserve, isn’t it? If all else fails and you keep dying, or the situation calls for a different approach, then the Reserve is there waiting and ready.

It’s fully flexible too, allowing you to substitute your main weapon and gadgets for a completely different set of tools and guns if you require.

