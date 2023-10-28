You can jump right into the action in THE FINALS‘ latest open beta, but it’s recommended to look carefully at your settings first, as the best ones will ensure a better game experience.
Choosing the best video settings based on your setup, for example, will ensure a better technical performance, while other settings can be customized to fit your own playstyle.
There isn’t one best template for settings, as it depends on your playstyle and setup. Still, following the suggested template down below will help you experiment. Then, you’ll be able to adjust them to your liking.
THE FINALS best settings
In the settings, you can customize many different parts of the game to tailor it to your own playstyle. It might seem overwhelming at first but don’t skip this step before heading into your first game.
Gameplay Settings
If you’re on PC, generally, you’ll want to turn Crossplay Off so you’re not matched with console players. But it’s possible if you need to party up with a friend from another platform.
Crosshair settings don’t offer a lot of different choices, so it shouldn’t be too challenging to find the style that suits you best. Still, if you need some guidance, here are a few suggestions of crosshairs.
Controller / Mouse and Keyboard Settings
This part might be the one that will change the most from one player to another. It’s highly customizable, which means you can choose the gameplay that entirely suits your own personal style.
Controller Settings
- Controller Look Sensitivity Horizontal: 160
- Controller Look Sensitivity Vertical: 130
- Controller Zoom Sensitivity Multiplier: 40 percent
- Deadzone: 10
- Controller Look Response Curve: Exponential
- Controller Invert Vertical Look Input: Off
- Controller Horizontal Look Boost: 220
- Controller Vertical Look Boost: 0
- Controller Look Boost Ramp Up Time: 0.5
- Controller Zoom Horizontal Look Boost: 40
- Controller Zoom Vertical Look Boost: 40
- Controller Zoom Look Boost Ramp Up Time: 1.2
- Controller Look Acceleration: 0 percent
- Controller Preset: Equipment Wheel
- Controller Crouch Behavior: Toggle
- Controller Sprint Behavior: Toggle
- Controller Zoom Behavior: Press
- Controller Aim Assist: On
Those settings are highly dependent on your own playstyle, so here again, it’s best to get some experience on THE FINALS‘ games to tweak those.
Mouse and Keyboard Settings
- Mouse Look Sensitivity: 29 (with 1450 DPI)
- Mouse Zoom Sensitivity Multiplier: 100 percent
- Mouse Invert Vertical Look Input: Off
This is only one example, but the Sensitivity will change to anyone, based on how much DPI their mouse is set on. To get a Sensitivity that works for you, head into Practice and see what feels to be the closest to the ones you use on other shooting games.
Keybindings
You have the choice to change pretty much all of your key bindings in the game. They’re varied, but it can be challenging to figure out what would work best for you. Here are some popular choices in shooting games generally:
- Melee Attack: Middle Mouse Button (instead of V)
- Loadout Slots: The 1, 2, 3, and 4 keys might not be easy to figure out for everyone.
- If you plan on always using one of those slots with a grenade, you can also set one to G.
- You can also set the one you’ll use on items (such as the Jump Pad and Turret) to F.
In any case, you can get creative with this. You can tweak the whole keyboard use (except, maybe, movement keys) to get something that fits you best.
Accessibility Settings
- Colorblind Mode: personal preference
Other than that, you can use other options to get more subtitles and other accessibility benefits, based on what your specific situation requires.
Audio Settings
Audio settings truly depend on what you’re most comfortable with. The only thing we changed was the Dialogue Volume, which was reduced by half.
Although the live cast of games is a great addition to the game’s fun, it doesn’t really help in earning you victory and can even distract you, hindering your performance.
- Master Volume: 75
- Music Volume: 100
- SFX Volume: 100
- Dialogue Volume: 50
- Subtitles: On
- Subtitle Text Size: Small
- Subtitle Background Opacity: 0
- Enable Voice Chat: On
- Mode: Push to Talk
Video Settings
Video Settings are crucial to your game’s performance. High graphics will consume more energy from your setup, while low ones will enhance your frame rate. Not all of them are worth turning off or setting to low, however.
- Window Mode: Fullscreen (for better performance)
- Resolution: Your monitor’s resolution
- V-Sync: Disabled
- NVidia Reflex Low Latency: On
- Resolution Scaling Method: Intel XeSS (only use if you use upscaling with low resolution)
- NVidia DLSS: Ultra Performance
- Field of View (FoV): 110 (it’s key to see enemies from further away)
- Motion Blur: Disabled
- Lens Distortion: Disabled
- Ray Tracing: Disabled
As for quality options, you want to get everything at low if you’re aiming for the highest FPS average possible, except for View Distance, since you need to see enemies and the environment from a distance. Better graphics don’t usually improve your performance but come at the cost of framerates, although your setup is high-end.
Generally, Motion Blur, Ray Tracing, and V-Sync are turned off because they consume some of your setup’s energy, and if you’re performance-focused rather than on the game for its graphics, you’ll want the smoothest game experience you can.
- Overall Quality Level: Custom
- View Distance: High
- Anti-Aliasing: Low
- Shadows: Low
- Post-Processing: Low
- Texture: Low
- Effects: Low
- Foliage: Low
- Global Illumination Resolution: Low
After having looked through all settings, you can get started and tweak those as you progress through THE FINALS.