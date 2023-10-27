THE FINALS‘ latest open beta phase launched on Oct. 26, and players are flocking to the arenas. Beforehand, though, adjusting your crosshair settings will be key to your success.

Among your settings, you can change your crosshair by adjusting a dozen different parameters. There aren’t that many options, but still enough to get something that suits your own personal style.

The crosshair is often overlooked although it can impact your performance significantly. THE FINALS is a fast-paced game that requires a little less precision than other shooting games, but still, using the best crosshair settings will make your game experience smoother.

Here are the best crosshair settings in THE FINALS.

THE FINALS best crosshair settings

Keep in mind that although there can be very poorly designed crosshairs, there isn’t one unique crosshair that is the best for everyone.

It’s all a matter of personal preference and of your own playstyle. So if you have no idea of what’s best for you, you might need to test out several different archetypes to determine what suits you best.

The classic crosshair

You don’t have that many customization settings for your crosshair in THE FINALS, so your best bet might be to keep things simple.

The classic crosshair uses most of the game’s basic settings but is adjusted to be grey rather than full white. It makes it less distracting, so you’re able to focus on those headshots. To make it grey, you can simply reduce all colors half down.

There’s little interest in enhancing the width of the crosshair, generally. It’ll be perfectly noticeable that way. Here are the settings for that classic crosshair:

Width: One

Outline Width: Two

Red: 123

Green: 123

Blue: 123

Red Outline: 0

Green Outline: 0

Blue Outline: 0

Center Dot: On

Center Dot Radius: One

Opacity: 100 percent

You can also experiment with the width if you struggle to notice the crosshair while playing.

The noticeable crosshair

These are the kind of crosshairs that you can’t miss, which suits best those who might struggle to focus. Flashy colors are always a good idea for this kind of crosshairs, but not all of them will fit the game’s color palette.

You can use a red, cyan, or green crosshair, but it’s not recommended to take a yellow one because it’s one of the game’s signature colors. As such, it’s present in most maps. The objectives are also highlighted in yellow, so it won’t make your crosshair stand out compared to a green, red, or cyan one.

We recommend the green one because it can fit pretty much all maps, which don’t include much of this color as they’re usually set up in urban sceneries.

Green crosshair settings

Width: One

Outline Width: Two

Red: 0

Green: 255

Blue: 0

Red Outline: 0

Green Outline: 255

Blue Outline: 0

Center Dot: On

Center Dot Radius: One

Opacity: 100 percent

Cyan crosshair settings

Width: One

Outline Width: Two

Red: 0

Green: 225

Blue: 255

Red Outline: 0

Green Outline: 0

Blue Outline: 0

Center Dot: On

Center Dot Radius: One

Opacity: 100 percent

The next step for you will be to get acquainted with the various maps and game modes of THE FINALS. They all feature their own specificities and strategies that will help you get sweet victories.

