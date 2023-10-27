THE FINALS brings map destruction and good times with its intense FPS style, and it’s got plenty of game modes to dive into alongside it. These game modes attempt to satisfy competitive and non-competitive players with a variety of different experiences to try.

It seemingly sticks away from the typical Team Deathmatch and Domination game modes which every single gamer on the planet has played at one point or another. In doing so, it dabbles in multiple extraction-styled game modes which any type of person would enjoy.

Add in destructive environments and you’ve got an enjoyable first-person experience lying in wait for flocks of gamers to enjoy.

All game modes in THE FINALS

There are three game modes in THE FINALS at this time, with Tournament (Cashout), Quick Cash, and Bank It all providing a different take on the game.

Tournament (Cashout)

I’ve collated both Ranked and Unranked Tournament modes purely because they’re the same, however, the latter introduces a rank system. This rank system is impacted depending on wins and losses, whereas unranked is generally a good time for anyone looking to unwind.

Both consist of four teams of three, and each squad is looking to find cashboxes and deposit all the funds within them.

Quick Cash

Quick Cash rips out one of the four squads in Cashout, leaving three teams to battle it out. Players will respawn and extract in a faster manner. However, it provides a similar experience to an Unranked Tournament, just slightly more relaxed.

This particular game mode also reduces the amount of vaults to one.

Bank It

Players will fight amongst themselves to collect as many coins as possible. Once one of the four teams in this game mode reaches the maximum amount of coins, they’ve won.

You’ll also win if you have the most at the end, despite not reaching the almighty goal.

Keep in mind, that this is only the beta. Odds are, we’ll see more game modes, and even refinements for existing ones as time goes on.

